Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCWL LN) Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Oct-2019 / 10:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.9181 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 30334300 CODE: LCWL LN ISIN: LU1781541179 ISIN: LU1781541179 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCWL LN Sequence No.: 26078 EQS News ID: 900679 End of Announcement EQS News Service

October 30, 2019 05:44 ET (09:44 GMT)