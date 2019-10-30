Lyxor BofAML - High Yield Ex-Financial Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (YIEL LN) Lyxor BofAML - High Yield Ex-Financial Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Oct-2019 / 10:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor BofAML - High Yield Ex-Financial Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 29-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 111.8359 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1098000 CODE: YIEL LN ISIN: LU1812090543 ISIN: LU1812090543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: YIEL LN Sequence No.: 26087 EQS News ID: 900697 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2019 05:44 ET (09:44 GMT)