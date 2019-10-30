DW Catalyst Fund Ltd - Statement re Supplementary Distribution to Shareholders

Supplementary Distribution to Shareholders

DW Catalyst Fund Limited (in voluntary liquidation) (the "Company")

The Liquidator hereby announces a supplementary distribution to Continuing Shareholders (the "Distribution") of:

GBP £0.00388 per redeemable ordinary share of no par value in the Company

This Distribution is due to the Company's Continuing shareholders following the release of an overstated creditor accrual. An amount equal to this overstatement, less the associated costs of making this Distribution, is therefore now available to the Liquidator to distribute to Continuing Shareholders prior to the conclusion of the liquidation.

The Distribution will be effected pro rata to the holdings of Continuing Shareholders on the register at the close of business on 30 October 2019 (the "Record Date").

The Distribution will be paid by way of Sterling cheques drawn upon a UK clearing bank posted on Monday 4 November to the registered address of the Continuing Shareholders as at the Record Date.

Enquiries:

The Liquidator

Linda Johnson

Glategny Court

Glategny Esplanade

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 1WR

Tel: 01481 721 000