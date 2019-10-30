DW Catalyst Fund Ltd - Statement re Supplementary Distribution to Shareholders
London, October 30
Supplementary Distribution to Shareholders
DW Catalyst Fund Limited (in voluntary liquidation) (the "Company")
The Liquidator hereby announces a supplementary distribution to Continuing Shareholders (the "Distribution") of:
GBP £0.00388 per redeemable ordinary share of no par value in the Company
This Distribution is due to the Company's Continuing shareholders following the release of an overstated creditor accrual. An amount equal to this overstatement, less the associated costs of making this Distribution, is therefore now available to the Liquidator to distribute to Continuing Shareholders prior to the conclusion of the liquidation.
The Distribution will be effected pro rata to the holdings of Continuing Shareholders on the register at the close of business on 30 October 2019 (the "Record Date").
The Distribution will be paid by way of Sterling cheques drawn upon a UK clearing bank posted on Monday 4 November to the registered address of the Continuing Shareholders as at the Record Date.
Enquiries:
The Liquidator
Linda Johnson
Glategny Court
Glategny Esplanade
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 1WR
Tel: 01481 721 000
restructuring-ci@kpmg.com