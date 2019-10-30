Popular Saudi YouTuber SWiMy Comes to LiveMe to Directly Interact with His Fans

MANAMA, Bahrain, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 4th, LiveMe invited the popular Saudi influencer SWiMy to stream live on its platform to interact with all of his fans from all over the Arab world.

SWiMy, known for his comedic content and funny challenges, started his career on YouTube in 2013. Now he has more than 2.5 million subscribers on YouTube and similar followings on Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat.

On October 4th, SWiMy had his first live stream on LiveMe. His fans were rather excited to have a chance to chat and interact with him directly and got to ask him all kinds of questions from how he started as an influencer to diet advice, then he brought out the Oud to play some Arabic tunes to his audience, and even took song requests from them, which demonstrates how multi-talented he is. Thanks to LiveMe's robust platform, his fans were able to send him gifts, to help support their favorite influencer.

As a globally popular live streaming App, LiveMe has successfully expanded to Europe, South America, the Middle East, and other countries through game broadcasting, IRL live streaming, virtual gifting and other highly interactive features. LiveMe has amassed more than 150 million users.