Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist (RUSU LN) Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Oct-2019 / 10:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 29-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 22.3387 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 186124 CODE: RUSU LN ISIN: LU1923627332 ISIN: LU1923627332 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RUSU LN Sequence No.: 26124 EQS News ID: 900771 End of Announcement EQS News Service

October 30, 2019 05:45 ET (09:45 GMT)