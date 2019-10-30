Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 30.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
News des Tages! Milliarden von Milliarden…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N94N ISIN: CA8849037095 Ticker-Symbol: TOCB 
Frankfurt
30.10.19
08:00 Uhr
60,12 Euro
+0,52
+0,87 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
60,18
60,76
12:41
60,32
60,68
12:20
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
THOMSON REUTERS
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION60,12+0,87 %