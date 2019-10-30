Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Trend Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc (MESG LN) Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Trend Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Oct-2019 / 10:48 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Trend Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.7157 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1641629 CODE: MESG LN ISIN: LU1769088581 ISIN: LU1769088581 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MESG LN Sequence No.: 26073 EQS News ID: 900669 End of Announcement EQS News Service

October 30, 2019 05:48 ET (09:48 GMT)