Lyxor EuroMTS All-Maturity Investment Grade (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MTXX LN) Lyxor EuroMTS All-Maturity Investment Grade (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Oct-2019 / 10:49 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor EuroMTS All-Maturity Investment Grade (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 192.7488 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5345239 CODE: MTXX LN ISIN: LU1650490474 ISIN: LU1650490474 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MTXX LN Sequence No.: 26065 EQS News ID: 900653 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2019 05:49 ET (09:49 GMT)