Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GILS LN) Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Oct-2019 / 10:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 29-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 144.7248 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3719001 CODE: GILS LN ISIN: LU1407892592 ISIN: LU1407892592 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GILS LN Sequence No.: 26040 EQS News ID: 900603 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2019 05:50 ET (09:50 GMT)