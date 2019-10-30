While the specification is brand-agnostic, per Department of Defense guidelines, the Shutter Valve is the only valve on the market that can currently meet this combination of key attributes for the U.S. Navy's goals to reduce weight and increase efficiency as part of their fleet modernization program.

North Kingstown, Rhode Island--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2019) - On July 25, 2019, the U.S. Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) published Detail Specification MIL-DTL-32632, establishing the criteria for the design, materials, and functional capabilities of all "dilating disk" valves for flow control of Naval shipboard water, oil, and gas service. The specification was developed to explicitly classify low-torque, hysteresis-free control valve designs consisting of three or more rotationally closing plate segments.

The Shutter Valve, developed and manufactured by Clarke Valve in the USA and protected by nine worldwide patents, is currently the only control valve that meets all the specifications outlined by NAVSEA in MIL-DTL-32632. Clarke Valve has licensed this technology to Curtiss-Wright Corporation, a well-established valve solutions provider to the U.S. Navy, and all valve products delivered to the U.S. Navy appear under the Curtiss-Wright brand name through its Target Rock business unit, located in East Farmingdale, New York.

"The release of this Detail Specification by NAVSEA aligns with the U.S. Navy's goals of reducing weight and increasing efficiency in their valve systems to meet Fleet Modernization goals," said Kyle Daniels, President and CEO of Clarke Valve. "It is a great source of pride for Clarke Valve to be first in meeting the stringent requirements outlined by NAVSEA, and we are pleased to be working with an industry leader like Curtiss-Wright to fulfill the needs outlined in MIL-DTL-32632."

"Curtiss-Wright is pleased to enhance its legacy of offering critical valve technology, further building upon our long-standing relationship with the U.S. Navy and continuing our ongoing support of critical national defense platforms," said Kevin Rayment, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Curtiss-Wright Industrial Division.

About Clarke Valve

Founded in 2011, Clarke Valve provides high-quality industrial control valves to organizations worldwide and is a portfolio company of Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures, Chevron Technology Ventures, and OGCI Climate Investments. Using aerospace design principles, Clarke has developed the Shutter Valve, the first major innovation in valve design in the last 50 years. The Shutter Valve is the first control valve to achieve both API 641 and ISO 15848-1 certification, making it the world's most compact, efficient, and environmentally responsible control valve. For more information, visit www.clarkevalve.com.

About Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global innovative company that delivers highly engineered, critical function products and services to the commercial, industrial, defense and energy markets. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing reliable solutions through trusted customer relationships. The company employs approximately 9,000 people worldwide. For more information, visit www.curtisswright.com.

