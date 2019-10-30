

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (SNP) or Sinopec reported Wednesday that net profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company for the third quarter was RMB 12.02 billion, down from RMB 17.77 billion in the prior-year quarter. Earnings per share declined to RMB 0.099 from last year's RMB 0.147.



Total comprehensive income attributable to equity shareholders of the Company declined to RMB 17.17 billion from RMB 26.12 billion in the year-ag0 quarter. Earnings per share declined to RMB 0.099 from last year's RMB 0.151.



Turnover and other operating revenues for the quarter declined to RMB 734.31 billion from RMB 772.72 billion last year.



