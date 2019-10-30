Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc (FEDG LN) Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Oct-2019 / 10:51 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 105.0112 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 222000 CODE: FEDG LN ISIN: LU1233598447 ISIN: LU1233598447 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FEDG LN Sequence No.: 26015 EQS News ID: 900553 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2019 05:52 ET (09:52 GMT)