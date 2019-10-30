Walcom Group Ltd - Trading Update

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR").

30 October 2019

WALCOM GROUP LIMITED

("Walcom" or "the Company")

Trading Update

Walcom announces that, as a result of improved trading conditions, the Company now expects to be able to meet its liabilities as they fall due until the end of November 2019.

The Company is in discussions with Mr Francis Chi, Chief Executive of the Company, regarding the provision of further funding in order to provide additional liquidity to the Company. Whilst the Board is hopeful that these discussions will have a successful outcome, there can be no guarantee that the Company's working capital position will be stabilised. In the event that it is unable to address the working capital shortfall, the Company may be unable to continue its operations and may be forced into liquidation with a consequential diminution in value to shareholders.

Further announcements will be made in due course.

