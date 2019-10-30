Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist (WATL LN) Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Oct-2019 / 10:55 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 29-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 41.5626 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 17205667 CODE: WATL LN ISIN: FR0010527275 ISIN: FR0010527275 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WATL LN Sequence No.: 25957 EQS News ID: 900437 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2019 05:55 ET (09:55 GMT)