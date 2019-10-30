Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 30.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
News des Tages! Milliarden von Milliarden…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: LYX0CA ISIN: FR0010527275 Ticker-Symbol: LYM8 
Stuttgart
30.10.19
12:17 Uhr
41,680 Euro
+0,155
+0,37 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LYXOR WORLD WATER UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LYXOR WORLD WATER UCITS ETF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,520
41,570
12:38
41,525
41,605
12:38
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LYXOR WORLD WATER
LYXOR WORLD WATER UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LYXOR WORLD WATER UCITS ETF41,680+0,37 %