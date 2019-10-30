Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF - Dist (MIBX LN) Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Oct-2019 / 10:55 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 29-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 21.9464 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19186479 CODE: MIBX LN ISIN: FR0010010827 ISIN: FR0010010827 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MIBX LN Sequence No.: 25943 EQS News ID: 900405 End of Announcement EQS News Service

October 30, 2019 05:56 ET (09:56 GMT)