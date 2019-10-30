The 2019 New Growth Drivers Qingdao Fair showcases advanced technologies

QINGDAO, China, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The ongoing 2019 New Growth Drivers Qingdao Fair attracts 261 well-known companies such as Continental from Germany, Schneider from France, Universal Robots from Denmark, and Ahlstrom-Munksjo from Finland. Apart from the much sought-after technologies such as 5G and artificial intelligence (AI), the latest cutting-edge ones such as driverless vehicles, smart manufacturing, and new materials also become the focus of attention, according to the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Shandong Sub-council.



At the fair, Schneider Electric showcased the latest industrial energy-efficient solutions and switches and circuit breakers. Shandong Heavy Industry Group demonstrated the world's first smart remote-controlled bulldozer equipped with Shantui's autonomous control system. The bulldozer supports ultra-long distance remote control by applying the latest 5G communication and networking control technologies. Universal Robots demonstrated a new human-machine collaboration robot. As the world's leading supplier of functional fiber materials, Ahlstrom-Munksjo showed numerous unexpected fiber applications at the fair.

The fair sets up a stage for cooperation and exchanges between foreign businesses at the event and strengthens their willingness to come to Qingdao, Shandong for investment and cooperation. ASSA ABLOY from Sweden is one of the world's leaders in access solutions. Li Jingfang, general manager of the company's major customer business division, attended the fair with an aim to look for cooperation in the field of new materials. "ASSA ABLOY will increase its investment in the high tech and material processing sectors in the future and Qingdao is our preferred location," said Li.



The fair was co-hosted by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Shandong Sub-council, the Shandong Development and Reform Commission, the Department of Science & Technology of Shandong Province, the Qingdao Municipal People's Government, and others, and with the support of the China Chamber of International Commerce and the Japan External Trade Organization.



