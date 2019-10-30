

NEW ORLEANS (dpa-AFX) - Entergy Corp (ETR) released earnings for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $365 million, or $1.82 per share. This compares with $536 million, or $2.92 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Entergy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $506 million or $2.52 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Entergy Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $506 Mln. vs. $431 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.52 vs. $2.35 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.29



