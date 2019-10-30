Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 30.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
News des Tages! Milliarden von Milliarden…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 889290 ISIN: US29364G1031 Ticker-Symbol: ETY 
Stuttgart
30.10.19
11:36 Uhr
108,00 Euro
+2,00
+1,89 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ENTERGY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENTERGY CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
109,00
110,00
12:25
108,00
111,00
11:51
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ENTERGY
ENTERGY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ENTERGY CORPORATION108,00+1,89 %