Talos Energy To Be Included In The S&P SmallCap 600 Index

HOUSTON, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos Energy Inc. ("Talos," or the "Company") (NYSE: TALO) today announced that the Company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, effective November 1, 2019, prior to the market open. The S&P SmallCap 600 measures the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market and consists of 600 domestic stocks selected by Standard & Poor's Index Committee based on certain criteria, such as market capitalization and financial viability.

President and Chief Executive Officer Timothy S. Duncan commented, "Talos is honored to have been included in the S&P SmallCap 600 index. We continue to focus on the execution of our strategy of leveraging our deep technical expertise offshore to unlock material resource opportunities nearby existing infrastructure, and the additional credibility brought on by the inclusion in this index will further attract a broader base of investors and increase our trading liquidity."

Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) is a technically driven independent exploration and production company focused on safely and efficiently maximizing cash flows and long-term value through its operations, currently in the United StatesGulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As one of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico's largest public independent producers, we leverage decades of geology, geophysics and offshore operations expertise towards the acquisition, exploration, exploitation and development of assets in key geological trends that are present in many offshore basins around the world. Our activities in offshore Mexico provide high impact exploration opportunities in an oil rich emerging basin. For more information, visit www.talosenergy.com.

