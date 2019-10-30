

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey economic confidence rose to the highest level in fifteen months in October, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday.



The economic confidence index rose to 89.8 in October from 86.0 in September.



The latest increase in the index was the highest since July last year, when it was 95.1.



The consumer confidence index increased to 57.0 in October from 55.8 in the previous month.



The confidence index for the manufacturing industry rose to 104.2 in October and that of retail sales increased to 102.3.



The confidence measure in services and construction grew to 90.7 and 65.1, respectively, in October.



