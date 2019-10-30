Gamesys Group PLC Announces Notice of Results

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2019 / Gamesys Group plc (LSE: GYS) (the 'Group', 'Gamesys') (formerly JPJ Group plc), the parent company of the online gaming group that provides online bingo and casino games to a global consumer base, will announce results for the three months ended 30 September 2019 on Wednesday 13 November 2019.

There will be a conference call for analysts and investors at 1.00pm GMT / 8.00am ET. To join the call, participants should dial one of the following numbers and quote 'Gamesys' approximately 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

UK toll free 0808 109 0700 Canada toll free 1 866 378 3566 USA toll free 1 866 966 5335 Standard international access +44 (0) 20 3003 2666



A replay facility will be available until and including 13 December 2019 and can be accessed by dialling the number below and quoting conference ID 2081546#

Standard international access +44 (0) 20 8196 1998

A transcript will also be made available on Gamesys Group's website at www.gamesysgroup.com/investors

About Gamesys Group plc

Gamesys Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base. Through its subsidiaries, Gamesys Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers using brands which include Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Virgin Games (www.virgingames.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Heart Bingo (www.heartbingo.co.uk) and Monopoly Casino (www.monopolycasino.com). For more information about Gamesys Group plc, please visit www.gamesysgroup.com.

Enquiries Gamesys Group plc Jason Holden Director of Investor Relations jason.holden@gamesysgroup.com +44 (0) 207 478 8150 +44 (0) 7812 142118 Media Enquires Finsbury gamesysgroup-LON@finsbury.com +44 (0) 207 251 3801 James Leviton, Andy Parnis



This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Gamesys Group plc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/564658/Gamesys-Group-PLC-Announces-Notice-of-Results