Partnering and investors conference with focus on digital health

From 18 November on, Duesseldorf will once again become the hub of the international world of medical technology when the industry will meet here at the leading trade fair Medica. For the first time, the DxPx Conference will in parallel bring together start-ups, established players and investors who dedicate themselves specifically to innovation in the fields of diagnostics (Dx), CI/digital diagnostics, digital health and research. aescuvest.eu is using this opportunity to present to an audience of experts those start-ups that intend to raise money on the financing platform for health companies.

In many areas, digitalization helps to make processes more efficient in order to achieve better results. Especially in the health sector, it is a tool with enormous potential for medical progress and thus for an improved quality of life for patients. Not only does digitalization offer considerable opportunities for society as a whole, but also for investors who rely on this megatrend.

"Drivers of Innovation are often small research teams and young entrepreneurs", Dr. Patrick Pfeffer, founder and CEO of the digital financing platform aescuvest, says. "These still are facing serious disadvantages compared with established companies in terms of access to finance. Our mission is to make innovation in the healthcare sector possible and to open up new lane for funding. At the same time, we offer to a broad range of retail investors the opportunity to invest their money in ways that were previously reserved for large-scale investors. As a specialized platform, our aim is to promote the companies presented on our platforms within the industry through networking. Therefore, a conference like DxPx is a suitable addition to our online activities."

Personal Contact Remains a Success Factor Even in Times of Digitalization

"The idea to initiate a diagnosis-specific partnering conference arose from personal frustrations as the former CEO of a Dx start-up. In order to help other start-ups, we want to bring industry stakeholders together for one day of deal-oriented networking and debate on the industry's hottest issues", Dr. Mirko Stange, CEO of conference organizer SilverSky LifeSciences, says.

Decision-makers hailing from more than 20 countries are expected at the event. For aescuvest.eu, the conference is the perfect opportunity to present some of its candidates for upcoming funding campaigns. aescuvest.eu was launched with the financial and strategic support of EIT Health, the EU-funded network initiative of more than 150 health sector partners, to fund innovation in medical technology, biotechnology and digital health across Europe. Emperra from Potsdam, Lipozyt Marker from Bremen and PharmGenomics from Mainz will be present at DxPx. The companies offer innovative solutions for diabetes and colorectal cancer. A particular incentive for the start-ups is the prospect of being invited either to a one-week investor roadshow to China or to a presentation at the upcoming Annual J.P. Morgan HealthCare Conference in San Francisco on the basis of feedback from investor meetings at DxPx.

aescuvest is the first pan-European crowdfunding platform exclusively dedicated to the health sector, a dynamic market that is large in size, shows sustained growth rates and is driven by innovation. The platform offers retail investors, business angels and venture capitalists opportunities to make entrepreneurial investments in a promising market with above average returns. For start-up companies it serves as an independent launch pad to finance and market smart ideas, with the potential to directly target up to 550,000 healthcare professionals as well as general public all over Europe. Based in the financial hub of Frankfurt, www.aescuvest.de was started as a platform for crowdfunding campaigns for Germany in 2015, bringing innovations in medtech, biotech, health service, digital health and health rentals to life. In 2018, the start of www.aescuvest.eu powered by EIT Health marked the premier of the first platform to offer cross-border equity crowdfunding for healthcare companies and investors all over Europe.

Accredited journalists are invited to attend by registering online using the voucher DxPx2019_Press_Partners or at the on-site registration desk, located at the main entrance of the conference center.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191030005513/en/

Contacts:

aescuvest International GmbH

Frank Schwarz

Phone +49 69 25474 1644

E-Mail: press@aescuvest.eu