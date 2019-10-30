Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.10.2019
News des Tages! Milliarden von Milliarden…
BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, October 29

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at
close of business on 29 October 2019 were:

181.07p  Capital only
183.03p  Including current year income

Notes:

1.       Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.       Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.          Following the share issuance of 150,000 ordinary shares on 29th
October 2019, the Company has 78,099,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding
22,262,261 which are held in treasury.

