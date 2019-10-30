

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - European aerospace company Airbus SE (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) reported Wednesday higher net profit in its third quarter, while EBIT, a key earnings metric, declined with weak revenues.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2019, Airbus maintained its expected increase in adjusted EBIT of approximately 15 percent compared to 2018.



Airbus now targets around 860 commercial aircraft deliveries, which reflects the updated delivery schedule. The company previously targeted 880 to 890 commercial aircraft deliveries in 2019.



Further, the company said it expects the world economy and air traffic to grow in line with prevailing independent forecasts, which assume no major disruptions.



The company said in a statement, 'Our nine-month delivery numbers and the updated delivery outlook for the year reflect the underlying actions to secure a more efficient delivery flow in the next years as we progress to rate 63 per month for the A320 Family in 2021. . We are focused on meeting our customer commitments and preparing the production system for the future.'



For the third quarter, net income grew 3 percent to 989 million euros from last year's 957 million euros. Earnings per share were 1.27 euros, higher than 1.23 euros a year ago.



Earnings before interest and tax or EBIT, meanwhile, declined 14 percent to 1.34 billion euros from last year's 1.56 billion euros. Adjusted EBIT was 1.60 billion euros, up 2 percent from 1.58 billion euros a year ago.



Revenues for the quarter edged down 1 percent to 15.30 billion euros from 15.45 billion euros last year.



The company attributed the weak revenues to lower commercial aircraft deliveries, nearly offset by favourable foreign exchange rates and higher revenues at Airbus Defence and Space.



For the nine months, Gross commercial aircraft orders declined to 303 aircraft from last year's 311 aircraft. The orders included 20 A330neos and 22 A350 XWBs in the third quarter alone. Net orders for the nine months were 127 aircraft, sharply lower than last year's 256 aircraft.



The order book stood at 7,133 commercial aircraft as of 30 September 2019.



In response to developments in the WTO dispute, the company noted that the United States Trade Representative or USTR decided to impose tariffs on Airbus commercial aircraft imported from the EU into the US from October 18.



The potential decision of the EU to impose tariffs on US products should come at a later stage.



In Paris, Airbus shares were trading at 126.70 euros, up 0.75 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX