Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2019) - Timelineapp Tech Limited (Timeline), a fintech company that provides next-generation retirement income software, and Morningstar ByAllAccounts, the award-winning data aggregation service, today announced an integration that gives advisors a unified view of portfolios within Timeline by aggregating securities and alternative investments from multiple custodians through ByAllAccounts.





Integration gives financial advisors ability to import data directly from all investment institutions in the US



Users of Timeline will now be able to connect their account with ByAllAccounts in a three-step account setup process. The integration will allow users to import data directly from any investment institution in the US, which eliminates the need for advisors to manually enter data and reduces human error. Once all data has been imported into Timeline, advisors can verify the withdrawal success rate of a client's portfolio over time and provide a viable withdrawal strategy, helping to create highly personalized and sustainable retirement plans for clients. Timeline helps financial planners bring a client's retirement journey to life and answer their big retirement income questions, which will be easier than ever thanks to this integration with ByAllAccounts.

ByAllAccounts is a leading data aggregation service for financial applications. The AI technology collects, consolidates and enhances financial data that can then be delivered into any platform, giving clients a unified view of their investment holdings. Independent financial advisors, wealth managers, family offices, and asset managers use ByAllAccounts to structure and deliver financial data, improving client relationships and advisor productivity by eliminating manual entry of hard-to-get data, like 401(k)s and alternatives.

"Morningstar's mission is to empower investors whether through our own products or through fintech solutions like Timeline," said David Johnson, Head of ByAllAccounts. "Goal planning is one way that advisors can help their clients be successful. The Morningstar ByAllAccounts team is very pleased to be the data aggregator for the Timeline solution."

"We're thrilled to integrate with Morningstar ByAllAccounts, which is one of the most trusted aggregation technology platforms available in the US," said Abraham Okusanya, CEO at Timelineapp Tech Limited. "It's an exciting time for Timeline as we continue to innovate and develop our next-generation retirement income software for financial advisors."

ABOUT TIMELINE

Timelineapp Tech Limited is the next-gen retirement income software used by financial planners to illustrate, create and manage sustainable withdrawal strategy for their clients. It is used by financial professionals in the UK, US and other developed countries across the world. Timeline's extensive empirical asset class and longevity data help financial advisors bring a client's retirement journey to life and answer their big retirement income questions through unique personalization and engagement capabilities. Learn more at www.timelineapp.co. Follow Timeline on Twitter @Timeline_Tech.

ABOUT MORNINGSTAR

Morningstar, Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and institutional investors in the private capital markets. Morningstar provides data and research insights on a wide range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, and real-time global market data. Morningstar also offers investment management services through its investment advisory subsidiaries, with about $220 billion in assets under advisement and management as of June 30, 2019. The company has operations in 27 countries. For more information, visit www.morningstar.com/company. Follow Morningstar on Twitter @MorningstarInc.

