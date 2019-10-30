Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 30.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
News des Tages! Milliarden von Milliarden…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AFH2 ISIN: CA37186Q1000 Ticker-Symbol: 4TE2 
Tradegate
29.10.19
15:14 Uhr
0,040 Euro
+0,004
+9,89 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GENESIS METALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENESIS METALS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,045
0,048
14:12
0,042
0,051
14:06
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GENESIS METALS
GENESIS METALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GENESIS METALS CORP0,040+9,89 %