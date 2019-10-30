30 October 2019

Augmentum Fintech plc

Notice of Interim Results

Augmentum Fintech plc will announce its interim results for the six month period to 30 September 2019 on 26 November 2019.

The Portfolio Manager will host a conference call for analysts at 10.00 a.m. on 26 November 2019.

For access to the conference call please register at: results@augmentum.vc

