Augmentum Fintech Plc - Notice of Interim Results
PR Newswire
London, October 30
30 October 2019
Augmentum Fintech plc
Notice of Interim Results
Augmentum Fintech plc will announce its interim results for the six month period to 30 September 2019 on 26 November 2019.
The Portfolio Manager will host a conference call for analysts at 10.00 a.m. on 26 November 2019.
For access to the conference call please register at: results@augmentum.vc
-ENDS-
For further information, please contact:
|Nigel Szembel
|+44(0)7802 362088
|nigel@augmentum.vc