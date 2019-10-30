Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.10.2019
30.10.2019 | 12:22
Augmentum Fintech Plc - Notice of Interim Results

PR Newswire

London, October 30

30 October 2019

Augmentum Fintech plc

Notice of Interim Results

Augmentum Fintech plc will announce its interim results for the six month period to 30 September 2019 on 26 November 2019.

The Portfolio Manager will host a conference call for analysts at 10.00 a.m. on 26 November 2019.

For access to the conference call please register at: results@augmentum.vc

For further information, please contact:

Nigel Szembel+44(0)7802 362088
nigel@augmentum.vc

© 2019 PR Newswire