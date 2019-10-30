

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's consumer price inflation remained stable in October, flash estimates from the statistical office INE showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 0.1 percent year-on-year in October, the same rate as seen in September.



The headline inflation remained unchanged due to an increase in the prices of electricity, which declined in the same month last year, the INE said.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 1.0 percent in October.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.2 percent annually in October, same as in the previous month. On a month-on-month basis, the HICP increased 0.6 percent from the previous month.



