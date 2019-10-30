

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CME Group, Inc. (CME) reported a profit for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $636.3 million, or $1.78 per share. This compares with $411.8 million, or $1.21 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, CME Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $679.2 million or $1.90 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 42.2% to $1.28 billion from $0.90 billion last year.



CME Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $679.2 Mln. vs. $495.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.90 vs. $1.45 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.76 -Revenue (Q3): $1.28 Bln vs. $0.90 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX