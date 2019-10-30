The Balkan nation is planning a tender for 50 MW of utility scale solar capacity on a public-private partnership basis with help from the International Finance Corporation. The World Bank's private finance arm is procuring a technical, environmental and social consulting firm to advise on the project.The International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private finance arm of the World Bank, is advising the government of Kosovo on the procurement of 50 MW of utility scale solar power generation capacity. The aim is to secure solar projects on a public-private partnership basis. The IFC is seeking ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...