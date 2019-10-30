Italian fund Green Arrow Capital has acquired the extensive solar and wind power generation portfolio from London-based Quercus Investment Partners. The value of the transaction was not disclosed.The ownership of around 320 MW of renewable energy generation capacity in Italy has changed hands after its London-based developers sold off the portfolio to an Italian investment firm. U.K.-based Quercus Investment Partners has sold its Quercus Assets Selection (QAS) management company to Italian investment fund Green Arrow Capital for an undisclosed sum. The sale, which was announced yesterday, will ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...