Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 30.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
News des Tages! Milliarden von Milliarden…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 909190 ISIN: US9884981013 Ticker-Symbol: TGR 
Tradegate
30.10.19
14:09 Uhr
93,49 Euro
-5,42
-5,48 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
YUM BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YUM BRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
93,10
93,66
14:16
92,86
93,89
14:16
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
YUM! BRANDS
YUM BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
YUM BRANDS INC93,49-5,48 %