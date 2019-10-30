

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, Tupperware Brands Corp. (TUP) issued its financial outlook for the fourth quarter and also revised its outlook for fiscal 2019.



For the fourth quarter, Tupperware forecast earnings of $0.21 to $0.27 per share, and adjusted earnings of $0.46 to $0.52 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter on revenues of $450.58 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For fiscal 2019, the company now forecasts sales to decline 14 percent to 12 percent, reported earnings of $1.93 to 1.99 per share, and adjusted earnings of $2.77 to $2.83 per share.



The Street expects the company to report earnings of $3.47 per share for the year on revenues of $1.84 billion.



