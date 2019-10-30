City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)

As at close of business on 29-October-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 187.58p

INCLUDING current year revenue 188.26p

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

---

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)

As at close of business on 29-October-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 73.02p

INCLUDING current year revenue 73.33p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP22.22m

Borrowing Level: 15%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528