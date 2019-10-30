

ROSELAND (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 on Wednesday, Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) maintained its earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2020.



For fiscal 2020, ADP continues to project earnings per share to grow in a range of 14 to 16 percent and adjusted earnings per share to grow in a range of 12 to 14 percent on revenue growth between 6 and 7 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.16 per share on revenue growth of 6.4 percent to $15.08 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



