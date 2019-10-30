

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $36.37 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $31.09 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Clean Harbors, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $40.65 million or $0.72 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.8% to $891.67 million from $843.18 million last year.



Clean Harbors, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $40.65 Mln. vs. $33.32 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.72 vs. $0.59 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.71 -Revenue (Q3): $891.67 Mln vs. $843.18 Mln last year.



