Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 29-October-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 356.96p INCLUDING current year revenue 364.74p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 350.92p INCLUDING current year revenue 358.70p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---