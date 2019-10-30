Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.10.2019
WKN: 2391 ISIN: GB0006798424 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
30.10.2019 | 12:58
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, October 29

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 29-October-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                       356.96p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                     364.74p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                       350.92p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                     358.70p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

---

© 2019 PR Newswire