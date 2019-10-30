

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the third quarter today, Simon Property Group said its board of directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a 5.0 percent increase year-over-year.



The dividend will be payable on November 29, 2019 to shareholders of record on November 15, 2019.



The company's board also declared the quarterly dividend on its 8 3/8 percent Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock of $1.046875 per share, payable on December 31, 2019 to shareholders of record on December 17, 2019.



