Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 30.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
News des Tages! Milliarden von Milliarden…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
30.10.2019 | 13:13
(85 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

New Survey Crowns Chocolate Cake Nation's Favourite as Bake Off Champions It for Final

LONDON, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new independent survey has confirmed that the nation is cuckoo for cocoa, revealing that 21% of home bakers choose chocolate cake as their favourite cake to bake and 45% crowning the chocolate chip cookie as their favourite biscuit.

Bake off finalists battle over chocolate signature as new survey reveals chocolate cake as nation's favourite

Cementing chocolate's place at the top, the survey also showed that 78% of home bakers have made chocolate chip cookies and 73% of home bakers have made a chocolate cake - with the two bakes proving to be the most popular bakes from both the cake and biscuit categories.

The new, independent survey, which was undertaken by NABIM, The National Association of British and Irish Flour Millers, also revealed that we're still a nation of bakers with a staggering 54% of us baking more than once a month. We're also a traditional lot with 50% of home bakers using recipes handed down to them from family members.

  • The National Association of British and Irish Millers (Nabim) is the trade association representing UK flour millers
  • Their membership encompasses virtually all the commercial flour milling businesses in the UK
  • http://www.nabim.org.uk
  • The UK flour milling industry funds a consumer website: https://fabflour.co.uk/ which provides information on nutrition; provenance and home baking
  • The flour milling industry plays a vital role in the UK. With a £1.25 billion turnover, the industry strengthens the economy and supports Britain's farmers by using predominantly homegrown wheat

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1020087/NABIM_chocolate_cake.jpg


© 2019 PR Newswire