New Survey Crowns Chocolate Cake Nation's Favourite as Bake Off Champions It for Final

LONDON, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new independent survey has confirmed that the nation is cuckoo for cocoa, revealing that 21% of home bakers choose chocolate cake as their favourite cake to bake and 45% crowning the chocolate chip cookie as their favourite biscuit.

Cementing chocolate's place at the top, the survey also showed that 78% of home bakers have made chocolate chip cookies and 73% of home bakers have made a chocolate cake - with the two bakes proving to be the most popular bakes from both the cake and biscuit categories.

The new, independent survey, which was undertaken by NABIM, The National Association of British and Irish Flour Millers, also revealed that we're still a nation of bakers with a staggering 54% of us baking more than once a month. We're also a traditional lot with 50% of home bakers using recipes handed down to them from family members.

The National Association of British and Irish Millers (Nabim) is the trade association representing UK flour millers

http://www.nabim.org.uk

The UK flour milling industry funds a consumer website: https://fabflour.co.uk/ which provides information on nutrition; provenance and home baking

The flour milling industry plays a vital role in the UK. With a £1.25 billion turnover, the industry strengthens the economy and supports Britain's farmers by using predominantly homegrown wheat

