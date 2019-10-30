Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.10.2019
30.10.2019 | 13:16
ScotGems Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, October 30


Notification of Transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and
Persons Closely Associated with them
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Angus John Tulloch
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Director
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
ScotGems plc
b)LEI
549300GQHCPU9P1NYM13
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares
Identification codeGB00BYT25542
b)Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
75.5p100,000
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume100,000
- Price£75,500
e)Date of the transaction

29.10.19
f)Place of the transaction
XLON

