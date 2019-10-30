The "Spain Whey Protein Business and Investment Opportunities (2014-2023) Databook Series Market Size in Value and Volume; by End Users, Products, Sales Channels, Key Cities; and Import Export Dynamics Updated in Q3, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Whey protein in value terms in Spain increased at a CAGR of 12.9% during 2014-2018. Over the forecast period of 2019 to 2023, the industry is expected to record a CAGR of 7.5%, increasing from US$ 1,188.6 million in 2019 to reach US$ 1,587 million by 2023.

This business intelligence report aims to analyze market opportunities and risks in whey protein industry in Spain. It details market size forecast, growth drivers, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 50 segments in whey protein industry. It provides a comprehensive understanding of whey protein market dynamics in both value and volume terms.

This report offers a detailed view of market opportunity by end-user segments, product segments, sales channels, key cities, competing protein segments, and import/export dynamics.

Report Scope

This research report provides in-depth analysis, covering market opportunities and risks in whey protein industry. Below is the taxonomy, providing detailed scope of coverage.

Market Size in Value and Volume by Ingredients

WP

DWP

WPC 35

WPC 50-79

WPC 80

WPI

Market Size by End User Segments

Sport Nutrition Fitness

Baby Food

Kids and Teens

Clinical Nutrition

Animal Feed

Snacking

Meal Replacement

Market Size by Product Segments

Ready to Mix

Ready to Eat

Ready to Drink

Market Share Analysis by Sales Channels

Online

Pharmaceutical Medical Store

Grocery Retailers

Health and Wellness Stores

Specialist Sports Store

Market Share Analysis by Competing Protein Segments

Plant Protein

Amino Acid

Egg Protein

MPCs

Whey Protein

Casein, Gelatin Collagen

Import and Export Dynamics by Country

Whey Protein Import Market Size

Whey Protein Import Market Size by Country

Whey Protein Export Market Size

Whey Protein Export Market Size by Country

Market Size by Top 10 Cities

Reason to Buy

How big is the whey protein opportunity in Spain in value and volume terms?

Understand which end consumer segments should be targeted to maximize ROI

Gain insights into changing consumer preferences by type of whey protein products

Fine tune sales and distribution strategy by focusing on right set of channels

Get detailed view on import and export dynamics

Understand whey protein's share in overall protein market

Benefit from whey protein breakdown across top 10 cities in Spain

