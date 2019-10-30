Today, Tiqets announced its Series C financing of $60 million led by Airbnb with continued support from prior lead investors Investion and HPE Growth Capital.

Tiqets is one of the world's largest and most trusted platforms for booking tickets for museums and attractions. To date, Tiqets has connected millions of people to thousands of venues in 60+ countries around the world.

With this new funding, Tiqets plans to invest in initiatives that accelerate its growth, build richer experiences for customers, and create better tools for its venue partners all in line with its vision of making culture more accessible for all.

"Travelers are seeking out a diverse range of experiences when they visit a new city," said Airbnb Art and Culture Director Philippe Magid. "The Tiqets team has effectively used new technology to connect travelers to communities and we are excited to support their work

"We founded Tiqets to bring more people more frequently into the greatest venues around the world. We are thrilled to have Airbnb's support and look forward to delivering great experiences to even more travelers," said Luuc Elzinga, Co-Founder and CEO of Tiqets.

About Tiqets:

Tiqets' mission is to make culture more accessible by removing all friction to get more people more frequently into museums and attractions. From the start in 2014, the company has connected millions of people to museums and attractions with instant, last-minute and mobile tickets. Tiqets connects both hidden gems and top museums and attractions all over the world.

The company is headquartered in Amsterdam and now employs 200+ people worldwide, including in Amsterdam (HQ) as well as Seattle, Las Vegas, Orlando, Philadelphia, London, Copenhagen, Paris, Barcelona, Rome, Vienna, Bangkok, Tokyo and Osaka. More information can be found on Tiqets.com.

