The "Germany Whey Protein Business and Investment Opportunities (2014-2023) Databook Series Market Size in Value and Volume; by End Users, Products, Sales Channels, Key Cities; and Import Export Dynamics Updated in Q3, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Whey protein in value terms in Germany increased at a CAGR of 15.9% during 2014-2018. Over the forecast period of 2019 to 2023, the industry is expected to record a CAGR of 9.3%, increasing from US$ 2,578.8 million in 2019 to reach US$ 3,677.3 million by 2023.
This business intelligence report aims to analyze market opportunities and risks in whey protein industry in Germany. It details market size forecast, growth drivers, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 50 segments in whey protein industry. It provides a comprehensive understanding of whey protein market dynamics in both value and volume terms.
This report offers a detailed view of market opportunity by end user segments, product segments, sales channels, key cities, competing protein segments, and import/export dynamics.
Report Scope
This research report provides in-depth analysis, covering market opportunities and risks in whey protein industry. Below is the taxonomy, providing detailed scope of coverage.
Market Size in Value and Volume by Ingredients
- WP
- DWP
- WPC 35
- WPC 50-79
- WPC 80
- WPI
Market Size by End User Segments
- Sport Nutrition Fitness
- Baby Food
- Kids and Teens
- Clinical Nutrition
- Animal Feed
- Snacking
- Meal Replacement
Market Size by Product Segments
- Ready to Mix
- Ready to Eat
- Ready to Drink
Market Share Analysis by Sales Channels
- Online
- Pharmaceutical Medical Store
- Grocery Retailers
- Health and Wellness Stores
- Specialist Sports Store
Market Share Analysis by Competing Protein Segments
- Plant Protein
- Amino Acid
- Egg Protein
- MPCs
- Whey Protein
- Casein, Gelatin Collagen
Import and Export Dynamics by Country
- Whey Protein Import Market Size
- Whey Protein Import Market Size by Country
- Whey Protein Export Market Size
- Whey Protein Export Market Size by Country
Market Size by Top 10 Cities
Reason to Buy
- How big is the whey protein opportunity in Germany in value and volume terms?
- Understand which end consumer segments should be targeted to maximize ROI
- Gain insights into changing consumer preferences by type of whey protein products
- Fine tune sales and distribution strategy by focusing on right set of channels
- Get detailed view on import and export dynamics
- Understand whey protein's share in overall protein market
- Benefit from whey protein breakdown across top 10 cities in Germany
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/asrav4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191030005570/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900