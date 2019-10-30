Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed GFG Resources Inc. (OTCQB: GFGSF) ("the Company"), a North American precious metals exploration company focused on district scale gold projects in tier one mining jurisdictions, Ontario and Wyoming. President and CEO of the Company, Brian Skanderbeg, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by noting that the Company recently raised approximately $3.2 million. "How hard is it for a junior gold exploration company to raise money and what do you plan on doing with those proceeds?" asked Jolly. Skanderbeg explained that many companies in the junior gold exploration space experience difficulty when it comes to raising funds, however the Company has been very successful in this endeavor since they went public three years ago. In total, the Company has raised around $11 million US. "That's been a reflection of our company and the groups involved, and the quality assets we've created," said Skanderbeg, adding that the Company's primary goal is to locate a relevant gold deposit. "This is a discovery focused group."

Jolly then asked about the Company's new partnership with Newcrest Mining, which involves drilling at the Rattlesnake Hills Gold Project in Wyoming. "Newcrest is about the fourth or fifth largest gold company in the world. They are a large cap, and they produce about two and a half million ounces of gold per year," explained Skanderbeg. "They partnered with GFG because they saw a quality asset that they liked with a quality team that they liked," added Skanderbeg. "We're currently in a major drill program with Newcrest."

Skanderbeg than expanded on the potential of the drilling program with Newcrest, sharing that the results of this project will reflect on the market in quarter four. "We're partnered with the best-in-class, executing that program, and the results are coming in the next quarter," said Skanderbeg.

The conversation then turned to the Company's Timmins, ON project, which recently made an impressive discovery during its inaugural drill program. Skanderbeg shared that the Company is the second largest land holder in a major gold belt in Timmins, ON behind Newmont Goldcorp. He further explained that the Company raised about $3.2 million to fund additional drilling in this area and follow-up on its discoveries. "It's pretty exciting. There are multiple exploration targets, all within truckable distance of infrastructure," said Skanderbeg. "The game plan with Timmins is to shape up this discovery, and if we're successful at finding something of relevant size, GFG may be an acquisition target."

"You're going to see about 10,000 meters of drilling go into the ground in Timmins, and you'll see those results come out successfully over the next quarter," shared Skanderbeg. He further explained that with the Company's capital centered on the Timmins, ON project, and with the help of Newcrest in terms of capital at the Rattlesnake Hills Gold Project in Wyoming, the Company is very well balanced. "What shareholders and investors can look for is continuous catalysts moving through the next quarter and into 2020."

To close the interview, Skanderbeg shared that the Company is both well capitalized and well managed. "In a very tough junior gold space this is a company that is now financed to go and have success, and I think it's a great entry point," said Skanderbeg. He also encouraged shareholders to visit the Company's website and keep up-to-date on their current and upcoming projects.

About GFG Resources Inc.

GFG Resources Inc. is a North American precious metals exploration company focused on district scale gold projects in tier one mining jurisdictions, Ontario and Wyoming. In Ontario, the Company owns 100% of the Pen and Dore gold projects, two large and highly prospective gold properties west of the prolific gold district of Timmins, Ontario, Canada. The Pen and the Dore gold projects have the same geological setting that hosts most of the gold deposits found in the Timmins Gold Camp which have produced over 70 million ounces of gold. In Wyoming, the Company has partnered with Newcrest Mining Ltd. through an option and earn-in agreement to advance the Rattlesnake Hills Gold Project. The geologic setting, alteration and mineralization seen in the Rattlesnake Hills are similar to other gold deposits of the Rocky Mountain alkaline province which, collectively, have produced over 50 million ounces of gold.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

