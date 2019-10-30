In a weaker environment, continued strong cash flow generation and low carbon strategy development

3Q19 Change

vs 3Q18 9M19 Change

vs 9M18 Oil price Brent ($/b) 62.0 -18% 64.6 -10% European gas price NBP ($/Mbtu) 3.9 -54% 4.8 -37% Adjusted net income (Group share)1 - in billions of dollars (B$) 3.02 -24% 8.66 -17% - in dollars per share 1.13 -23% 3.20 -18% DACF1 (B$) 7.4 -2% 21.1 +6% Cash Flow from operations (B$) 8.2 +43% 18.1 +29% Net income (Group share) of 2.8 B$ in 3Q19, a 29% decrease compared to 3Q18 Net-debt-to-capital ratio of 21.1% at September 30, 2019 Hydrocarbon production of 3,040 kboe/d in 3Q19, an increase of 8.4% compared to 3Q18 Ex-dividend date for third 2019 interim dividend of 0.68 €/share on March 30, 2020

Total's Board of Directors met on October 29, 2019, to approve the Group's third quarter 2019 financial statements. Commenting on the results, Chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanné said:

"The Group continues to achieve solid results despite a third quarter environment compared to a year ago that was marked by an 18% decrease in the Brent price to $62/b and gas prices that fell by about 55% in Europe and Asia.

Cash flow (DACF) was essentially stable at $7.4 billion compared to a year ago, thanks to production growth of more than 8% from cash flow accretive projects. Year-to-date cash flow from the iGRP segment increased by nearly $1 billion, driven by LNG production growth of 55% (Yamal LNG in Russia and Ichthys in Australia). Thus Total reduced its organic pre-dividend breakeven to less than $25/b.

In this context, adjusted net income was $3.02 billion in the third quarter and nearly $9 billion in the first nine months of the year. The return on equity was 10.3%.

In Exploration Production, the Group continues to high-grade its portfolio, particularly in Norway with the start-up of Johan Sverdrup and in the United Kingdom with the ramp-up of Culzean and the sale of high-breakeven mature assets. In Exploration, the Group became operator of a new high-potential pre-salt exploration block in Brazil and participated in two discoveries in Guyana.

The Group continues its dynamic strategy of growth in natural gas to contribute to the energy transition in concrete terms with the acquisition of Anadarko's stake in Mozambique LNG, the launch of the Arctic LNG 2 project in Russia and the investment in the gas marketing partnership with conglomerate Adani in India.

It also continued to grow in low carbon electricity by adding 500 MW of new projects in France during the quarter, launching the construction of a third solar farm in Japan and joining forces with Envision to develop distributed solar projects in China.

Strong performance of the Downstream from leveraging its diversified portfolio of activities confirms the effectiveness of the integrated model. Downstream cash flow was $2 billion in the third quarter, up 14% year-on-year.

Total maintains a solid financial position with gearing of 17.2% excluding capitalized leases (21.1% including). In accordance with the decision of the Board of Directors announced on September 24, the Group is accelerating dividend growth and will distribute the third interim for 2019 in the amount of 0.68€ per share, an increase of 6% compared to 2018. In addition, given the resilience of its cash flow, the Group bought back $1.15 billion of its shares through September and will buy back a total of $1.75 billion of its shares in 2019."

Key figures2

3Q19 2Q19 3Q18 3Q19

vs

3Q18 In millions of dollars, except effective tax rate,

earnings per share and number of shares 9M19 9M18 9M19

vs

9M18 3,673 3,589 4,548 -19% Adjusted net operating income from business segments 10,675 12,112 -12% 1,734 2,022 2,439 -29% Exploration Production* 5,478 6,571 -17% 574 429 697 -18% Integrated Gas, Renewables Power* 1,595 1,743 -8% 952 715 938 +1% Refining Chemicals 2,423 2,479 -2% 413 423 474 -13% Marketing Services 1,179 1,319 -11% 521 457 865 -40% Contribution of equity affiliates to adjusted net income 1,592 2,268 -30% 30.7% 33.0% 38.6% Group effective tax rate3 34.9% 38.9% 3,017 2,887 3,958 -24% Adjusted net income (Group share) 8,663 10,395 -17% 1.13 1.05 1.47 -23% Adjusted fully-diluted earnings per share (dollars)4 3.20 3.88 -18% 1.01 0.94 1.26 -20% Adjusted fully-diluted earnings per share (euros)** 2.85 3.25 -12% 2,614 2,625 2,637 -1% Fully-diluted weighted-average shares (millions) 2,621 2,618 2,800 2,756 3,957 -29% Net income (Group share) 8,667 10,314 -16% 3,296 3,028 2,568 +28% Organic investments5 9,107 7,967 +14% 3,422 402 3,640 -6% Net acquisitions6 4,131 4,893 -16% 6,718 3,430 6,208 +8% Net investments7 21,129 19,972 +6% 6,853 6,707 7,088 -3% Operating cash flow

before working capital changes8 19,593 18,857 +4% 7,385 7,208 7,507 -2% Operating cash flow before working capital changes w/o financial charges (DACF)9 21,129 19,972 +6% 8,206 6,251 5,736 +43% Cash flow from operations 18,086 14,063 +29%

2019 data take into account the impact of the new rule IFRS16 "Leases", effective January 1, 2019.

* 3Q18 and first nine months 2018 restated; historical data for 2017 and 2018 available on www.total.com

** Average €-$ exchange rate: 1.1119 in the third quarter 2019 and 1.1236 in the first nine months 2019.

Highlights since the beginning of the third quarter 201910

Finalized acquisition of Anadarko's stake in Mozambique LNG

Launched Arctic LNG 2 project in Russia

Expanded partnership with Adani to supply and market natural gas in India

Signed agreements with Benin to develop LNG market there

Started production at Johan Sverdrup in the North Sea

Expanded Brazil pre-salt footprint with new deep offshore exploration license

Inaugurated 1000 th Total service station equipped with solar panels

Launched construction of third solar farm in Japan

Alliance with Envision in the fast-growing distributed solar energy market in China

Acquired renewable energy company Vents d'Oc in France

Increased ethylene production capacity by 30% at Hanwha Total Petrochemical in South Korea

Announced creation of a digital factory to accelerate the digital transformation of the Group

Key figures of environment and Group production

Environment* liquids and gas price realizations**, refining margins

3Q19 2Q19 3Q18 3Q19

vs

3Q18 9M19 9M18 9M19

vs

9M18 62.0 68.9 75.2 -18% Brent ($/b) 64.6 72.1 -10% 2.3 2.5 2.9 -19% Henry Hub ($/Mbtu) 2.6 2.8 -10% 3.9 4.1 8.4 -54% NBP ($/Mbtu) 4.8 7.6 -37% 4.7 4.9 10.7 -56% JKM ($/Mbtu) 5.4 9.7 -44% 58.0 63.7 68.8 -16% Average price of liquids ($/b)** 60.0 66.1 -9% 3.5 3.8 5.1 -31% Average price of gas ($/Mbtu)** 3.93 4.83 -19% 47.4 27.6 47.2 Variable cost margin Refining Europe, VCM ($/t) 36.2 37.3 -3%

* The indicators are shown on page 15.

** Consolidated subsidiaries.

Production*

3Q19 2Q19 3Q18 3Q19

vs

3Q18 9M19 9M18 9M19

vs

9M18 3,040 2,957 2,804 +8% Hydrocarbon production (kboe/d) 2,981 2,742 +9% 1,441 1,407 1,431 +1% Oil (including bitumen) (kb/d) 1,424 1,377 +3% 1,599 1,549 1,373 +16% Gas (including condensates and associated NGL) (kboe/d) 1,557 1,365 +14% 3,040 2,957 2,804 +8% Hydrocarbon production (kboe/d) 2,981 2,742 +9% 1,720 1,624 1,611 +7% Liquids (kb/d) 1,658 1,558 +6% 7,399 7,477 6,557 +13% Gas (Mcf/d) 7,399 6,465 +14%

* Group production EP production iGRP production.

Hydrocarbon production was 3,040 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboe/d) in third quarter 2019, an increase of 8% compared to last year, due to:

+12% related to the start-up and ramp-up of new projects, including Yamal LNG in Russia, Ichthys in Australia, Kaombo in Angola and Egina in Nigeria, and Culzean in the United Kingdom,

-3% due to the natural decline of the fields,

-1% due to maintenance, notably in Norway.

Hydrocarbon production was 2,981 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboe/d) in the first nine months 2019, an increase of 9% compared to last year, due to:

+12% related to the start-up and ramp-up of new projects, including Yamal LNG in Russia, Ichthys in Australia, Kaombo in Angola and Egina in Nigeria,

+1% due to portfolio effect, notably the integration of the Maersk Oil assets,

-3% due to the natural decline of the fields,

-1% due to maintenance, notably in Nigeria and Norway.

Analysis of business segments

Exploration Production (EP redefined scope)

Production

3Q19 2Q19 3Q18 3Q19

vs

3Q18 Hydrocarbon production 9M19 9M18 9M19

vs

9M18 2,501 2,398 2,433 +3% EP (kboe/d) 2,442 2,389 +2% 1,647 1,551 1,575 +5% Liquids (kb/d) 1,587 1,522 +4% 4,654 4,629 4,678 -1% Gas (Mcf/d) 4,663 4,729 -1%

Results

3Q19 2Q19 3Q18 3Q19

vs

3Q18 In millions of dollars, except effective tax rate 9M19 9M18 9M19

vs

9M18 1,734 2,022 2,439 -29% Adjusted net operating income* 5,478 6,571 -17% 297 239 316 -6% including income from equity affiliates 749 871 -14% 39.7% 39.5% 47.5% Effective tax rate** 42.8% 47.5% 2,065 1,995 1,605 +29% Organic investments 6,018 5,188 +16% (3) 204 373 ns Net acquisitions 239 2,305 -90% 2,061 2,199 1,978 +4% Net investments 6,256 7,493 -17% 4,451 4,882 5,200 -14% Operating cash flow before working capital changes *** 13,579 13,921 -2% 5,007 3,768 4,431 +13% Cash flow from operations *** 12,711 12,227 +4%

* Details on adjustment items are shown in the business segment information annex to financial statements.

** Tax on adjusted net operating income (adjusted net operating income income from equity affiliates dividends received from investments impairment of goodwill tax on adjusted net operating income).

*** Excluding financial charges, except those related to leases.

Exploration Production adjusted net operating income was:

1,734 M$ in the third quarter 2019, a decrease of 29% year-on-year, impacted notably by lower Brent and natural gas prices as well as higher DD&A expenses on new projects.

5,478 M$ in the first nine months 2019, a decrease of 17%, for the same reasons.

Operating cash flow before working capital changes, compared to last year, decreased by 14% in the third quarter to 4.5 B$ and by 2% in the first nine months to 13.6 B$. The start-up of highly accretive cash flow projects offset the effect of lower Brent and gas prices.

Integrated Gas, Renewables Power (iGRP)

Production and liquefied natural gas (LNG) sales

3Q19 2Q19 3Q18 3Q19

vs

3Q18 Hydrocarbon production (kboe/d) 9M19 9M18 9M19

vs

9M18 539 559 371 +45% iGRP (kboe/d) 539 353 +53% 73 73 36 x2 Liquids (kb/d) 71 36 +94% 2,745 2,848 1,879 +46% Gas (Mcf/d) 2,736 1,736 +58% 3Q19 2Q19 3Q18 3Q19

vs

3Q18 Liquefied Natural Gas in Mt 9M19 9M18 9M19

vs

9M18 7.4 8.5 6.2 +20% Overall LNG sales 23.7 13.9 +71% 4.2 4.1 2.8 +50% incl. Sales from equity production* 12.0 7.7 +55% 5.5 6.7 5.1 +8% incl. Sales by Total from equity production and third party purchases 18.3 10.5 +75%

* The Group's equity production may be sold by Total or by the joint ventures.

Production growth compared to a year ago is essentially linked to the start-up of production from the Ichthys project in Australia in the third quarter 2018 and the successive start-ups of trains at Yamal LNG in Russia.

Total LNG sales increased by 20% compared to last year for the third quarter thanks to the ramp-up of Yamal LNG and Ichthys as well as the start-up of the first train at Cameron LNG in the United States.

Total LNG sales increased by 71% in the first nine months 2019 for the same reasons as well as the acquisition of the portfolio of LNG contracts from Engie in the third quarter 2018.

Results

3Q19 2Q19 3Q18 3Q19

vs

3Q18 In millions of dollars 9M19 9M18 9M19

vs

9M18 574 429 697 -18% Adjusted net operating income* 1,595 1,743 -8% 206 195 324 -36% including income from equity affiliates 656 802 -18% 641 442 407 +57% Organic investments 1,576 1,131 +39% 3,375 159 3,341 +1% Net acquisitions 3,934 3,047 +29% 4,015 601 3,748 +7% Net investments 5,509 4,178 +32% 848 869 553 +53% Operating cash flow before working capital changes ** 2,327 1,438 +62% 401 641 (164) ns Cash flow from operations ** 1,934 162 x11,9

* Detail of adjustment items shown in the business segment information annex to financial statements.

** Excluding financial charges, except those related to leases.

Driven by strong LNG sales growth, operating cash flow before working capital changes for the iGRP segment increased by 53% in the third quarter 2019 and 62% in the first nine months 2019.

Adjusted net operating income was 574 M$ in the third quarter 2019 and 1,595 M$ in the first nine months 2019, a decrease of 18% and 8%, respectively, compared to last year, impacted by lower gas prices in Europe and Asia in particular as well as higher DD&A expenses on new projects.

Downstream (Refining Chemicals and Marketing Services)

Results

3Q19 2Q19 3Q18 3Q19

vs

3Q18 9M19 9M18 9M19

vs

9M18 1,719 1,595 1,953 -12% Total refinery throughput (kb/d) 1,725 1,840 -6% 503 447 654 -23% France 514 616 -17% 757 679 795 -5% Rest of Europe 753 737 +2% 459 469 504 -9% Rest of world 458 487 -6% 82% 77% 92% Utlization rate based on crude only** 83% 87%

* Detail of adjustment items shown in the business segment information annex to financial statements.

** Excluding financial charges, except those related to leases.

Refining Chemicals

Refinery throughput and utilization rates*

* Includes refineries in Africa reported in the Marketing Services segment.

** Based on distillation capacity at the beginning of the year.

Refinery throughput volumes:

decreased by 12% in the third quarter 2019 year-on-year, notably as a result of the start of planned maintenance at Normandy and the partial contribution of Grandpuits in France this quarter.

decreased by 6% in the first nine months 2019 year-on-year for the same reasons.

Results

3Q19 2Q19 3Q18 3Q19

vs

3Q18 In millions of dollars 9M19 9M18 9M19

vs

9M18 952 715 938 +1% Adjusted net operating income* 2,423 2,479 -2% 354 353 295 +20% Organic investments 947 989 -4% 19 (58) (6) ns Net acquisitions (163) (313) ns 374 295 289 +29% Net investments 785 676 +16% 1,373 806 1,174 +17% Operating cash flow before working capital changes ** 3,283 3,112 +5% 1,575 1,658 1,338 +18% Cash flow from operations ** 2,695 1,228 x2,2

* Detail of adjustment items shown in the business segment information annex to financial statements.

** Excluding financial charges, except those related to leases.

Adjusted net operating income for the Refining Chemicals segment increased by 1% to 952 M$ in the third quarter 2019, benefiting notably from more favorable petrochemical margins in Europe, and decreased by 2% in the first nine months 2019 to 2,423 M$.

Operating cash flow before working capital changes was 1,373 M$ in the third quarter 2019 and 3,283 M$ in the first nine months 2019, an increase of 17% and 5%, respectively, compared to 2018.

Marketing Services

Petroleum product sales

3Q19 2Q19 3Q18 3Q19

vs

3Q18 Sales in kb/d* 9M19 9M18 9M19

vs

9M18 1,848 1,860 1,818 +2% Total Marketing Services sales 1,848 1,806 +2% 1,034 1,004 1,024 +1% Europe 1,017 1,006 +1% 814 856 794 +3% Rest of world 831 800 +4%

* Excludes trading and bulk refining sales

Sales of petroleum products increased by 2% in the third quarter 2019 and the first nine months 2019, due to the development of activities in the African and American regions, notably Mexico and Brazil.

Results

3Q19 2Q19 3Q18 3Q19

vs

3Q18 In millions of dollars 9M19 9M18 9M19

vs

9M18 413 423 474 -13% Adjusted net operating income* 1,179 1,319 -11% 215 204 245 -12% Organic investments 498 586 -15% 33 96 (69) ns Net acquisitions 121 (145) ns 248 300 176 +41% Net investments 620 441 +41% 622 626 580 +7% Operating cash flow before working capital changes ** 1,830 1,656 +10% 1,483 611 752 +97% Cash flow from operations ** 2,326 1,533 +52%

* Detail of adjustment items shown in the business segment information annex to financial statements.

** Excluding financial charges, except those related to leases

Adjusted net operating income was 413 M$ in the third quarter 2019, a decrease of 13%, and 1,179 M$ for the first nine months of 2019.

Operating cash flow before working capital changes was 622 M$ in the third quarter 2019 and 1,830 M$ in the first nine months 2019, an increase of 7% and 10%, respectively, compared to 2018.

Group results

Adjusted net operating income from business segments

Adjusted net operating income from the business segments was:

3,673 M$ in the third quarter 2019, down 19% compared to last yeardue to lower Brent and natural gas prices.

10,675 M$ in the first nine months 2019, down 12% compared to last yearfor the same reasons.

Adjusted net income (Group share)

Adjusted net income (Group share) was:

3,017 M$ in the third quarter 2019, down 24% compared to last year. This decrease reflects the decrease in the adjusted net operating income of the segments.

8,663 M$ in the first nine months 2019, down 17% compared to last year for the same reasons and the increase in the net cost of net debt compared to a year ago mainly due to the rise in U.S. dollar interest rates.



Adjusted net income excludes the after-tax inventory effect, special items and the impact of effects of changes in fair value 11

Total net income adjustments12 were:

-217 M$ in the third quarter 2019.

4 M$ in the first nine months 2019.

The effective tax rate for the Group was:

30.7% in the third quarter 2019, compared to 38.6% the same quarter last year, mainly due to the lower tax rate for Exploration Production segment linked to the lower hydrocarbon prices.

34.9% in the first nine months 2019, compared to 38.9% the first nine months 2018, for the same reasons.

Adjusted fully-diluted earnings per share

Adjusted earnings per share was:

$1.13 in the third quarter 2019, a decrease of 23%, calculated on the basis of a weighted average of 2,614 million fully-diluted shares, compared to $1.47 in the third quarter 2018.

$3.20 in the first nine months 2019, a decrease of 18%, calculated on the basis of a weighted average of 2,621 million fully-diluted shares, compared to $3.88 in the first nine months 2018.

In the framework of the shareholder return policy announced in February 2018, the Group has continued to buy back shares, including:

the buyback of 16.1 million shares, representing all shares issued in 2019 under the scrip dividend option until it was terminated.

the buyback of additional shares: 8 million shares repurchased in the third quarter 2019 for 0.40 B$ and 21.7 million shares in the first nine months 2019 for 1.15 B$ as part of the 5 B$ buyback program for 2018-20.

The number of fully-diluted shares was 2,614 million on September 30, 2019.

Acquisitions asset sales

Acquisitions were:

4,429 M$ in the third quarter 2019, linked notably to the acquisition of Anadarko's interest in Mozambique LNG.

5,713 M$ in the first nine months 2019, linked notably to the elements above as well as to the signing of the acquisition of a 10% stake in the Arctic LNG 2 project in Russia and the acquisition of Chevron's interest in the Danish Underground Consortium in Denmark.

Asset sales were:

1,007 M$ in the third quarter 2019, including notably the payment received with the take-over of the Toshiba LNG portfolio in the United States.

1,582 M$ in the first nine months 2019, linked notably to the elements above and the sale of the interest in the Wepec refinery in China, the sale of the Group's interest in the Hazira terminal in India and polystyrene activities in China.

Net cash flow

Net cash flow13 for the Group was:

135 M$ in the third quarter 2019, a decrease of 745 M$ from last year due to increased net acquisitions.

6,355 M$ in the first nine months 2019, an increase of 358 M$ from last year due to higher operating cash flow before working capital changes partially offset by higher net acquisitions.

Profitability

The return on equity was 10.3% for the twelve months ended September 30, 2019.

In millions of dollars October 1, 2018 July 1, 2018 October 1, 2017 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Adjusted net income 12,104 13,125 13,679 Average adjusted shareholders' equity 117,037 117,787 114,729 Return on equity (ROE) 10.3% 11.1% 11.9%

The return on average capital employed was 9.6% for the twelve months ended September 30, 2019.

In millions of dollars October 1, 2018 July 1, 2018 October 1, 2017 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Adjusted net operating income 14,094 15,087 15,295 Average capital employed 146,222 145,247 138,242 ROACE 9.6% 10.4% 11.1%

Total S.A. accounts

Net income for Total S.A., the parent company, was 5,934 million euros in the first nine months 2019, compared to 4,814 million euros a year ago.

2019 Sensitivities*

2019 sensitivities* Change Estimated impact on adjusted

net operating income Estimated impact on

cash flow from operations Dollar +/- 0.1 per € -/+ 0.1 B$ ~0 B$ Average liquids price** +/- 10 $/b +/- 2.7 B$ +/- 3.2 B$ Variable cost margin, European refining (VCM) +/- 10 $/t +/- 0.5 B$ +/- 0.6 B$

* Sensitivities are revised once per year upon publication of the previous year's fourth quarter results. Sensitivities are estimates based on assumptions about the Group's portfolio in 2019. Actual results could vary significantly from estimates based on the application of these sensitivities. The impact of the $-€ sensitivity on adjusted net operating income is essentially attributable to Refining Chemicals.

** In a 60 $/b Brent environment.

Summary and outlook

Since the start of the fourth quarter 2019, Brent has traded around 60 $/b on average. The environment remains volatile, with uncertainty about hydrocarbon demand growth related to the outlook for global economic growth and in a context of geopolitical instability.

The Group maintains its cost discipline and the organic pre-dividend cash flow breakeven will remain below 30 $/b. The Group continues its cost reduction program with more than 0.5 B$ of additional savings this year to reach cumulative savings of more than 4.7 B$ by the end of 2019. It will continue its 5 B$ asset sale program over the 2019-20 period (1.6 B$ was completed at the end of September) and 2019 net investments should be less than 18 B$.

Production growth should reach 9% in 2019, thanks to ramp-ups on projects started in 2018, start-ups since the beginning of the year, including Kaombo Sul in Angola and Culzean in the UK North Sea, Johan Sverdrup in Norway, and the upcoming Iara 1 in Brazil.

The Group will continue to implement its strategy for profitable growth on the integrated gas and low carbon electricity chains, and the iGRP segment will benefit in 2020 from the start-ups of Yamal LNG train 4 as well as Cameron LNG trains 2&3.

Despite volatile European refining margins, the Downstream is well positioned to generate cash flow close to 7 B$ in 2019.

Taking into account the stronger visibility on the Group's future, the Board of Directors decided on September 23, 2019, to accelerate dividend growth for the coming years with guidance of increasing the dividend by 5-6% per year. In addition, the Group will continue to buy back shares within the framework of its 5 B$ share buyback program over the 2018-20 period at 60 $/b with the cumulative projected amount of 3.25 B$ by the end of 2019.

To listen to the presentation by CFO Jean-Pierre Sbraire today at 13:00 (London time) please log on to total.com or call +44 (0) 207 192 8000 in Europe or +1 631 510 7495 in the United States (code: 2076368). To listen to the replay, please consult the website or call +44 (0) 333 300 9785 in Europe or +1 917 677 7532 in the United States (code: 2076368).

Operating information by segment

Group production (Exploration Production iGRP)

3Q19 2Q19 3Q18 3Q19

vs

3Q18 Combined liquids and gas

production by region (kboe/d) 9M19 9M18 9M19

vs

9M18 1,004 997 910 +10% Europe and Central Asia 997 879 +13% 733 686 676 +8% Africa 705 674 +5% 720 703 687 +5% Middle East and North Africa 703 669 +5% 363 358 399 -9% Americas 364 390 -7% 221 214 132 +68% Asia-Pacific 212 129 +64% 3,040 2,957 2,804 +8% Total production 2,981 2,742 +9% 698 750 645 +8% includes equity affiliates 719 661 +9% 3Q19 2Q19 3Q18 3Q19

vs

3Q18 Liquids production by region (kb/d) 9M19 9M18 9M19

vs

9M18 367 328 341 +8% Europe and Central Asia 349 324 +8% 583 549 528 +10% Africa 558 514 +8% 562 546 538 +4% Middle East and North Africa 543 526 +3% 163 160 186 -12% Americas 167 180 -8% 44 41 18 x2,4 Asia-Pacific 41 14 x3 1,720 1,624 1,611 +7% Total production 1,658 1,558 +6% 210 225 221 -5% includes equity affiliates 217 252 -14% 3Q19 2Q19 3Q18 3Q19

vs

3Q18 Gas production by region (Mcf/d) 9M19 9M18 9M19

vs

9M18 3,431 3,639 3,069 +12% Europe and Central Asia 3,498 2,993 +17% 768 703 776 -1% Africa 754 801 -6% 866 866 830 +4% Middle East and North Africa 879 793 +11% 1,124 1,107 1,198 -6% Americas 1,111 1,183 -6% 1,210 1,162 684 +77% Asia-Pacific 1,157 695 +66% 7,399 7,477 6,557 +13% Total production 7,399 6,465 +14% 2,635 2,868 2,313 +14% includes equity affiliates 2,718 2,199 +24%

Downstream (Refining Chemicals and Marketing Services)

3Q19 2Q19 3Q18 3Q19

vs

3Q18 Petroleum product sales by region (kb/d) 9M19 9M18 9M19

vs

9M18 1,999 2,018 2,030 -2% Europe 2,013 1,958 +3% 677 751 760 -11% Africa 695 722 -4% 920 846 979 -6% Americas 868 847 +2% 541 536 569 -5% Rest of world 564 631 -11% 4,136 4,152 4,338 -5% Total consolidated sales 4,141 4,158 544 535 581 -6% Includes bulk sales 545 569 -4% 1,745 1,757 1,939 -10% Includes trading 1,748 1,783 -2%

Adjustment items to net income (Group share)

3Q19 2Q19 3Q18 In millions of dollars 9M19 9M18 (156) (56) (152) Special items affecting net income (Group share) (226) (705) 89 Gain (loss) on asset sales (14) (20) (31) (39) Restructuring charges (53) (106) (160) (57) (88) Impairments (217) (336) 24 32 (114) Other 44 (249) (71) (28) 160 After-tax inventory effect: FIFO vs. replacement cost 289 632 10 (47) (9) Effect of changes in fair value (59) (8) (217) (131) (1) Total adjustments affecting net income 4 (81)

Investments Divestments

3Q19 2Q19 3Q18 3Q19

vs

3Q18 In millions of dollars 9M19 9M18 9M19

vs

9M18 3,296 3,028 2,568 +28% Organic investments a ) 9,107 7,967 +14% 152 185 156 -3% capitalized exploration 569 405 +41% 242 370 147 +65% increase in non-current loans 742 458 +62% (61) (254) (688) ns repayment of non-current loans, excluding organic loan repayment from equity affiliates* (449) (1,685) ns (109) ns change in debt from renewable projects (Group share) (109) ns 4,429 614 3,228 +37% Acquisitions b ) 5,713 7,343 -22% 1,007 212 209 x4,8 Asset sales c ) 1,582 3,071 -48% 105 ns change in debt from renewable projects (partner share) 105 ns (621) ns Other transactions with non-controlling interests d ) (621) ns 6,718 3,430 6,208 +8% Net investments a b c d ) 13,238 12,860 +3% (101) (99) ns Organic loan repayment from equity affiliates* e ) (200) ns 214 ns Change in debt from renewable projects ** f ) 214 ns 6,831 3,331 5,587 +22% Cash flow used in investing activities a b c e f ) 13,252 12,239 +8%

* Effective second quarter 2019, organic loan repayments from equity affiliates are defined as loan repayments from equity affiliates coming from their cash flow from operations.

** Change in debt from renewable projects (Group share and partner share).

Cash flow

3Q19 2Q19 3Q18 3Q19

vs

3Q18 In millions of dollars 9M19 9M18 9M19

vs

9M18 7,385 7,208 7,507 -2% Operating cash flow before working capital changes w/o financials charges (DACF) 21,129 19,972 +6% (532) (501) (419) ns Financial charges (1,536) (1,115) ns 6,853 6,707 7,088 -3% Operating cash flow before working capital changes a ) 19,593 18,857 +4% 1,523 (317) (1,578) ns (Increase) decrease in working capital (1,764) (5,656) ns (69) (40) 226 ns Inventory effect 457 862 -47% (101) (99) ns Organic loan repayment from equity affiliates (200) ns 8,206 6,251 5,736 +43% Cash flow from operations 18,086 14,063 +29% 3,296 3,028 2,568 +28% Organic investments b ) 9,107 7,967 +14% 3,557 3,679 4,520 -21% Free cash flow after organic investments,

w/o net asset sales a b ) 10,486 10,890 -4% 6,718 3,430 6,208 +8% Net investments c ) 13,238 12,860 +3% 135 3,277 880 -85% Net cash flow a c ) 6,355 5,997 +6%

Gearing ratio*

In millions of dollars 09/30/2019 06/30/2019 09/30/2018 Current borrowings 14,631 16,221 15,180 Net current financial assets (3,012) (3,110) (2,884) Net financial assets classified as held for sale (14) Non-current financial debt 47,923 45,394 41,088 Hedging instruments of non-current debt (767) (771) (1,129) Cash and cash equivalents (27,454) (26,723) (25,252) Net debt (a) 31,321 31,011 26,989 Shareholders' equity Group share 114,994 116,862 118,193 Non-controlling interests 2,319 2,362 2,430 Shareholders' equity (b) 117,313 119,224 120,623 Net-debt-to-capital ratio a (a b) 21.1% 20.6% 18.3% Net-debt-to-capital ratio excluding leases 17.2% 16.7% 17.3%

The net-debt-to-capital ratios on September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019 include the impact of the new IFRS 16 rule, effective January 1, 2019

Return on average capital employed

Twelve months ended September 30, 2019

In millions of dollars Exploration &

Production Integrated Gas,

Renewables &

Power Refining &

Chemicals Marketing &

Services Group Adjusted net operating income 7,454 2,271 3,323 1,512 14,094 Capital employed at 09/30/2018* 92,104 36,587 12,884 6,841 145,298 Capital employed at 09/30/2019* 88,560 41,516 11,658 7,570 147,145 ROACE 8.3% 5.8% 27.1% 21.0% 9.6%

Twelve months ended June 30, 2019

In millions of dollars Exploration &

Production Integrated Gas,

Renewables &

Power Refining &

Chemicals Marketing &

Services Group Adjusted net operating income 8,159 2,394 3,309 1,573 15,087 Capital employed at 06/30/2018* 92,296 30,861 12,939 7,040 141,878 Capital employed at 06/30/2019* 90,633 37,290 12,300 8,535 148,617 ROACE 8.9% 7.0% 26.2% 20.2% 10.4%

* At replacement cost (excluding after-tax inventory effect).

This press release presents the results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2019 from the consolidated financial statements of TOTAL S.A. as of September 30, 2019). The limited review procedures by the Statutory Auditors are underway. The notes to these consolidated financial statements (unaudited) are available on the TOTAL website total.com

This document may contain forward-looking information on the Group (including objectives and trends), as well as forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, notably with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, business, strategy and plans of TOTAL.

Such forward-looking information and statements included in this document are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future, and are subject to a number of risk factors that could lead to a significant difference between actual results and those anticipated, the price of petroleum products, the ability to realize cost reductions and operating efficiencies without unduly disrupting business operations, changes in regulations including environmental and climate, currency fluctuations, as well as economic and political developments and changes in business conditions. Certain financial information is based on estimates particularly in the assessment of the recoverable value of assets and potential impairments of assets relating thereto.

Neither TOTAL nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Further information on factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect the Group's business, financial condition, including its operating income and cash flow, reputation or outlook is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French language version of which is filed by the Company with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers and annual report on Form 20-F/A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Financial information by business segment is reported in accordance with the internal reporting system and shows internal segment information that is used to manage and measure the performance of TOTAL. In addition to IFRS measures, certain alternative performance indicators are presented, such as performance indicators excluding the adjustment items described below (adjusted operating income, adjusted net operating income, adjusted net income), return on equity (ROE), return on average capital employed (ROACE), gearing ratio and operating cash flow before working capital changes. These indicators are meant to facilitate the analysis of the financial performance of TOTAL and the comparison of income between periods. They allow investors to track the measures used internally to manage and measure the performance of the Group.

These adjustment items include:

(i) Special items

Due to their unusual nature or particular significance, certain transactions qualified as "special items" are excluded from the business segment figures. In general, special items relate to transactions that are significant, infrequent or unusual. However, in certain instances, transactions such as restructuring costs or asset disposals, which are not considered to be representative of the normal course of business, may be qualified as special items although they may have occurred within prior years or are likely to occur again within the coming years.

(ii) Inventory valuation effect

The adjusted results of the Refining Chemicals and Marketing Services segments are presented according to the replacement cost method. This method is used to assess the segments' performance and facilitate the comparability of the segments' performance with those of its competitors.

In the replacement cost method, which approximates the LIFO (Last-In, First-Out) method, the variation of inventory values in the statement of income is, depending on the nature of the inventory, determined using either the month-end price differentials between one period and another or the average prices of the period rather than the historical value. The inventory valuation effect is the difference between the results according to the FIFO (First-In, First-Out) and the replacement cost.

(iii) Effect of changes in fair value

The effect of changes in fair value presented as an adjustment item reflects, for some transactions, differences between internal measures of performance used by TOTAL's management and the accounting for these transactions under IFRS.

IFRS requires that trading inventories be recorded at their fair value using period-end spot prices. In order to best reflect the management of economic exposure through derivative transactions, internal indicators used to measure performance include valuations of trading inventories based on forward prices.

Furthermore, TOTAL, in its trading activities, enters into storage contracts, whose future effects are recorded at fair value in Group's internal economic performance. IFRS precludes recognition of this fair value effect.

The adjusted results (adjusted operating income, adjusted net operating income, adjusted net income) are defined as replacement cost results, adjusted for special items, excluding the effect of changes in fair value.

Euro amounts presented for the fully adjusted-diluted earnings per share represent dollar amounts converted at the average euro-dollar (€-$) exchange rate for the applicable period and are not the result of financial statements prepared in euros.

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors The SEC permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to separately disclose proved, probable and possible reserves that a company has determined in accordance with SEC rules. We may use certain terms in this press release, such as "potential reserves" or "resources", that the SEC's guidelines strictly prohibit us from including in filings with the SEC. U.S. investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our Form 20-F/A, File N° 1-10888, available from us at 2, place Jean Millier Arche Nord Coupole/Regnault 92078 Paris-La Défense Cedex, France, or at our website total.com. You can also obtain this form from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330 or on the SEC's website sec.gov.

1 Definition on page 2

2 Adjusted results are defined as income using replacement cost, adjusted for special items, excluding the impact of changes for fair value; adjustment items are on page 11.

3 Tax on adjusted net operating income (adjusted net operating income income from equity affiliates dividends received from investments impairment of goodwill tax on adjusted net operating income).

4 In accordance with IFRS rules, adjusted fully-diluted earnings per share is calculated from the adjusted net income less the interest on the perpetual subordinated bond

5 Organic investments net investments excluding acquisitions, asset sales and other operations with non-controlling interests.

6 Net acquisitions acquisitions assets sales other transactions with non-controlling interests (see page 11).

7 Net investments Organic investments net acquisitions (see page 11).

8 Operating cash flow before working capital changes, is defined as cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital at replacement cost, and effective second quarter 2019 including organic loan repayments from equity affiliates. The inventory valuation effect is explained on

page 14. The reconciliation table for different cash flow figures is on page 12.

9 DACF debt adjusted cash flow, is defined as operating cash flow before working capital changes and financial charges.

10 Certain transactions referred to in the highlights are subject to approval by authorities or to other conditions as per the agreements.

11 Adjustment items shown on page 11.

12 Details shown on page 11 and in the annex to the financial statements.

13 Net cash flow operating cash flow before working capital changes net investments (including other transactions with non-controlling interests).

Total financial statements

Third quarter and nine months 2019 consolidated accounts, IFRS

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME TOTAL (unaudited) 3rd quarter

2019 2nd quarter

2019 3rd quarter

2018 (M$)(a) Sales 48,589 51,242 54,717 Excise taxes (6,051) (6,040) (6,317) Revenues from sales 42,538 45,202 48,400 Purchases, net of inventory variation (27,898) (30,390) (32,351) Other operating expenses (6,362) (7,078) (6,873) Exploration costs (96) (170) (234) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (4,173) (3,661) (3,279) Other income 167 321 581 Other expense (559) (189) (355) Financial interest on debt (598) (568) (536) Financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents (42) (63) Cost of net debt (598) (610) (599) Other financial income 163 326 290 Other financial expense (178) (188) (171) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates 1,381 812 918 Income taxes (1,540) (1,571) (2,240) Consolidated net income 2,845 2,804 4,087 Group share 2,800 2,756 3,957 Non-controlling interests 45 48 130 Earnings per share ($) 1.05 1.01 1.48 Fully-diluted earnings per share ($) 1.04 1.00 1.47 (a) Except for per share amounts.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME TOTAL (unaudited) 3rd quarter

2019 2nd quarter

2019 3rd quarter

2018 (M$) Consolidated net income 2,845 2,804 4,087 Other comprehensive income Actuarial gains and losses 5 (223) 33 Change in fair value of investments in equity instruments 19 74 (2) Tax effect (1) 59 (13) Currency translation adjustment generated by the parent company (3,520) 1,057 (511) Items not potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss (3,497) 967 (493) Currency translation adjustment 1,207 (619) 93 Cash flow hedge (202) (246) 55 Variation of foreign currency basis spread (4) 43 (39) Share of other comprehensive income of equity affiliates, net amount 73 (135) (142) Other (6) 1 (2) Tax effect 69 69 (9) Items potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss 1,137 (887) (44) Total other comprehensive income (net amount) (2,360) 80 (537) Comprehensive income 485 2,884 3,550 Group share 462 2,797 3,436 Non-controlling interests 23 87 114

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME TOTAL (unaudited) 9months

2019 9months

2018 (M$)(a) Sales 151,036 156,868 Excise taxes (18,172) (19,074) Revenues from sales 132,864 137,794 Purchases, net of inventory variation (88,009) (92,396) Other operating expenses (20,165) (20,571) Exploration costs (554) (596) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (11,300) (9,630) Other income 735 1,356 Other expense (957) (958) Financial interest on debt (1,727) (1,404) Financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents (70) (158) Cost of net debt (1,797) (1,562) Other financial income 649 851 Other financial expense (561) (500) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates 2,904 2,505 Income taxes (5,020) (5,923) Consolidated net income 8,789 10,370 Group share 8,667 10,314 Non-controlling interests 122 56 Earnings per share ($) 3.22 3.87 Fully-diluted earnings per share ($) 3.20 3.85 (a) Except for per share amounts.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME TOTAL (unaudited) 9months

2019 9months

2018 (M$) Consolidated net income 8,789 10,370 Other comprehensive income Actuarial gains and losses (54) 100 Change in fair value of investments in equity instruments 126 3 Tax effect 13 (31) Currency translation adjustment generated by the parent company (3,994) (3,141) Items not potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss (3,909) (3,069) Currency translation adjustment 1,394 1,061 Cash flow hedge (575) 310 Variation of foreign currency basis spread 50 (66) Share of other comprehensive income of equity affiliates, net amount 326 (274) Other (4) (4) Tax effect 176 (84) Items potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss 1,367 943 Total other comprehensive income (net amount) (2,542) (2,126) Comprehensive income 6,247 8,244 Group share 6,099 8,242 Non-controlling interests 148 2

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET TOTAL September

30, 2019 June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 (M$) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS Non-current assets Intangible assets, net 31,539 29,229 28,922 27,356 Property, plant and equipment, net 116,900 118,063 113,324 115,136 Equity affiliates: investments and loans 27,172 26,473 23,444 23,402 Other investments 1,738 1,660 1,421 1,602 Non-current financial assets 767 771 680 1,129 Deferred income taxes 5,689 6,022 6,663 5,186 Other non-current assets 2,264 2,306 2,509 3,167 Total non-current assets 186,069 184,524 176,963 176,978 Current assets Inventories, net 16,226 16,410 14,880 19,689 Accounts receivable, net 18,568 20,349 17,270 20,010 Other current assets 14,925 15,958 14,724 18,613 Current financial assets 3,781 3,536 3,654 3,553 Cash and cash equivalents 27,454 26,723 27,907 25,252 Assets classified as held for sale 418 1,364 207 Total current assets 81,372 82,976 79,799 87,324 Total assets 267,441 267,500 256,762 264,302 LIABILITIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Shareholders' equity Common shares 8,300 8,301 8,227 8,304 Paid-in surplus and retained earnings 123,805 123,351 120,569 123,167 Currency translation adjustment (13,297) (11,177) (11,313) (10,321) Treasury shares (3,814) (3,613) (1,843) (2,957) Total shareholders' equity Group share 114,994 116,862 115,640 118,193 Non-controlling interests 2,319 2,362 2,474 2,430 Total shareholders' equity 117,313 119,224 118,114 120,623 Non-current liabilities Deferred income taxes 11,333 11,486 11,490 12,138 Employee benefits 3,273 3,375 3,363 3,308 Provisions and other non-current liabilities 20,903 21,629 21,432 18,740 Non-current financial debt 47,923 45,394 40,129 41,088 Total non-current liabilities 83,432 81,884 76,414 75,274 Current liabilities Accounts payable 26,237 27,059 26,134 28,100 Other creditors and accrued liabilities 24,728 22,686 22,246 24,429 Current borrowings 14,631 16,221 13,306 15,180 Other current financial liabilities 769 426 478 669 Liabilities directly associated with the assets classified as held for sale 331 70 27 Total current liabilities 66,696 66,392 62,234 68,405 Total liabilities shareholders' equity 267,441 267,500 256,762 264,302

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW TOTAL (unaudited) 3rd quarter

2019 2nd quarter

2019 3rd quarter

2018 (M$) CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Consolidated net income 2,845 2,804 4,087 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment 4,242 3,819 3,477 Non-current liabilities, valuation allowances and deferred taxes 235 239 320 (Gains) losses on disposals of assets (74) (191) (267) Undistributed affiliates' equity earnings (876) (168) (416) (Increase) decrease in working capital 1,523 (317) (1,578) Other changes, net 311 65 113 Cash flow from operating activities 8,206 6,251 5,736 CASH FLOW USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES Intangible assets and property, plant and equipment additions (2,210) (2,881) (3,352) Acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (4,385) (208) (2,714) Investments in equity affiliates and other securities (258) (437) (271) Increase in non-current loans (242) (370) (147) Total expenditures (7,095) (3,896) (6,484) Proceeds from disposals of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment 63 155 113 Proceeds from disposals of subsidiaries, net of cash sold (1) (1) (11) Proceeds from disposals of non-current investments 40 58 107 Repayment of non-current loans 162 353 688 Total divestments 264 565 897 Cash flow used in investing activities (6,831) (3,331) (5,587) CASH FLOW USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES Issuance (repayment) of shares: Parent company shareholders 1 449 16 Treasury shares (420) (1,279) (844) Dividends paid: Parent company shareholders (2,935) Non-controlling interests (21) (93) (9) Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes Payments on perpetual subordinated notes (175) Other transactions with non-controlling interests (621) Net issuance (repayment) of non-current debt 4,466 2,331 2,146 Increase (decrease) in current borrowings (3,209) 37 (1,965) Increase (decrease) in current financial assets and liabilities (310) (164) 69 Cash flow from (used in) financing activities 507 (1,829) (1,208) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,882 1,091 (1,059) Effect of exchange rates (1,151) 200 (164) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 26,723 25,432 26,475 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 27,454 26,723 25,252

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW TOTAL (unaudited) 9months

2019 9months

2018 (M$) CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Consolidated net income 8,789 10,370 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment 11,777 10,031 Non-current liabilities, valuation allowances and deferred taxes 614 469 (Gains) losses on disposals of assets (438) (540) Undistributed affiliates' equity earnings (1,350) (973) (Increase) decrease in working capital (1,764) (5,656) Other changes, net 458 362 Cash flow from operating activities 18,086 14,063 CASH FLOW USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES Intangible assets and property, plant and equipment additions (7,795) (12,530) Acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (4,593) (3,428) Investments in equity affiliates and other securities (1,448) (579) Increase in non-current loans (742) (458) Total expenditures (14,578) (16,995) Proceeds from disposals of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment 226 2,395 Proceeds from disposals of subsidiaries, net of cash sold 145 (15) Proceeds from disposals of non-current investments 306 691 Repayment of non-current loans 649 1,685 Total divestments 1,326 4,756 Cash flow used in investing activities (13,252) (12,239) CASH FLOW USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES Issuance (repayment) of shares: Parent company shareholders 451 498 Treasury shares (2,190) (2,584) Dividends paid: Parent company shareholders (4,765) (4,208) Non-controlling interests (114) (93) Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes Payments on perpetual subordinated notes (315) (266) Other transactions with non-controlling interests (150) (621) Net issuance (repayment) of non-current debt 8,047 (282) Increase (decrease) in current borrowings (4,698) (996) Increase (decrease) in current financial assets and liabilities (368) (555) Cash flow from (used in) financing activities (4,102) (9,107) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 732 (7,283) Effect of exchange rates (1,185) (650) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 27,907 33,185 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 27,454 25,252

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TOTAL (unaudited) Common shares issued Paid-in

surplus and

retained

earnings Currency

translation

adjustment Treasury shares Shareholders'

equity Group

Share Non

controlling

interests Total

shareholders'

equity (M$) Number Amount Number Amount As of January 1, 2018 2,528,989,616 7,882 112,040 (7,908) (8,376,756) (458) 111,556 2,481 114,037 Net income of the first nine months 2018 10,314 10,314 56 10,370 Other comprehensive income 341 (2,413) (2,072) (54) (2,126) Comprehensive Income 10,655 (2,413) 8,242 2 8,244 Dividend (6,078) (6,078) (93) (6,171) Issuance of common shares 137,393,893 422 7,265 7,687 7,687 Purchase of treasury shares (45,047,172) (2,740) (2,740) (2,740) Sale of treasury shares(a) (241) 4,079,257 241 Share-based payments 246 246 246 Share cancellation Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes Payments on perpetual subordinated notes (239) (239) (239) Other operations with non-controlling interests (455) (455) (57) (512) Other items (26) (26) 97 71 As of September 30, 2018 2,666,383,509 8,304 123,167 (10,321) (49,344,671) (2,957) 118,193 2,430 120,623 Net income of the fourth quarter 2018 1,132 1,132 48 1,180 Other comprehensive income (361) (992) (1,353) (15) (1,368) Comprehensive Income 771 (992) (221) 33 (188) Dividend (1,803) (1,803) (4) (1,807) Issuance of common shares 18,809,197 54 1,101 1,155 1,155 Purchase of treasury shares (27,719,309) (1,588) (1,588) (1,588) Sale of treasury shares(a) 1 (1) Share-based payments 48 48 48 Share cancellation (44,590,699) (131) (2,572) 44,590,699 2,703 Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes Payments on perpetual subordinated notes (76) (76) (76) Other operations with non-controlling interests (62) (62) (42) (104) Other items (6) (6) 57 51 As of December 31, 2018 2,640,602,007 8,227 120,569 (11,313) (32,473,281) (1,843) 115,640 2,474 118,114 Net income of the first nine months 2019 8,667 8,667 122 8,789 Other comprehensive income (584) (1,984) (2,568) 26 (2,542) Comprehensive income 8,083 (1,984) 6,099 148 6,247 Dividend (5,781) (5,781) (114) (5,895) Issuance of common shares 26,388,503 73 1,269 1,342 1,342 Purchase of treasury shares (40,871,207) (2,189) (2,189) (2,189) Sale of treasury shares(a) (218) 4,278,158 218 Share-based payments 157 157 157 Share cancellation Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes (4) (4) (4) Payments on perpetual subordinated notes (280) (280) (280) Other operations with non-controlling interests (150) (150) Other items 10 10 (39) (29) As of September 30, 2019 2,666,990,510 8,300 123,805 (13,297) (69,066,330) (3,814) 114,994 2,319 117,313 (a)Treasury shares related to the restricted stock grants.

INFORMATIONS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT TOTAL (unaudited) 3rd quarter 2019 Exploration

&

Production Integrated Gas,

Renewables

& Power Refining

&

Chemicals Marketing

&

Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) Non-Group sales 1,631 3,667 21,338 21,951 2 48,589 Intersegment sales 7,761 573 8,341 155 15 (16,845) Excise taxes (713) (5,338) (6,051) Revenues from sales 9,392 4,240 28,966 16,768 17 (16,845) 42,538 Operating expenses (3,999) (3,558) (27,518) (15,963) (163) 16,845 (34,356) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible

assets and mineral interests (3,136) (361) (413) (247) (16) (4,173) Operating income 2,257 321 1,035 558 (162) 4,009 Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 77 898 5 (15) 9 974 Tax on net operating income (1,094) (222) (221) (164) 70 (1,631) Net operating income 1,240 997 819 379 (83) 3,352 Net cost of net debt (507) Non-controlling interests (45) Net income group share 2,800 3rd quarter 2019 (adjustments)(a) Exploration

&

Production Integrated Gas,

Renewables

& Power Refining

&

Chemicals Marketing

&

Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) Non-Group sales 12 12 Intersegment sales Excise taxes Revenues from sales 12 12 Operating expenses (100) (41) (96) 22 (215) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (153) (9) (22) (2) (186) Operating income (b) (253) (38) (118) 20 (389) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items (90) 599 (23) (53) 433 Tax on net operating income (151) (138) 8 (1) (282) Net operating income (b) (494) 423 (133) (34) (238) Net cost of net debt (4) Non-controlling interests 25 Net income group share (217) (a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value. (b) Of which inventory valuation effect - On operating income (94) 25 - On net operating income (90) 19 3rd quarter 2019 (adjusted) Exploration

&

Production Integrated Gas,

Renewables

& Power Refining

&

Chemicals Marketing

&

Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) Non-Group sales 1,631 3,655 21,338 21,951 2 48,577 Intersegment sales 7,761 573 8,341 155 15 (16,845) Excise taxes (713) (5,338) (6,051) Revenues from sales 9,392 4,228 28,966 16,768 17 (16,845) 42,526 Operating expenses (3,899) (3,517) (27,422) (15,985) (163) 16,845 (34,141) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (2,983) (352) (391) (245) (16) (3,987) Adjusted operating income 2,510 359 1,153 538 (162) 4,398 Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 167 299 28 38 9 541 Tax on net operating income (943) (84) (229) (163) 70 (1,349) Adjusted net operating income 1,734 574 952 413 (83) 3,590 Net cost of net debt (503) Non-controlling interests (70) Adjusted net income group share 3,017 3rd quarter 2019 Exploration

&

Production Integrated Gas,

Renewables

& Power Refining

&

Chemicals Marketing

&

Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) Total expenditures 2,077 4,331 386 276 25 7,095 Total divestments 23 192 14 30 5 264 Cash flow from operating activities 5,007 401 1,575 1,483 (260) 8,206

INFORMATIONS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT TOTAL (unaudited) 2nd quarter 2019 Exploration

&

Production Integrated Gas,

Renewables

& Power Refining

&

Chemicals Marketing

&

Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) Non-Group sales 2,273 3,789 22,509 22,671 51,242 Intersegment sales 7,586 632 8,293 139 36 (16,686) Excise taxes (761) (5,279) (6,040) Revenues from sales 9,859 4,421 30,041 17,531 36 (16,686) 45,202 Operating expenses (4,205) (3,878) (29,168) (16,844) (229) 16,686 (37,638) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (2,687) (328) (389) (237) (20) (3,661) Operating income 2,967 215 484 450 (213) 3,903 Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 173 661 111 111 26 1,082 Tax on net operating income (1,161) (450) 46 (170) 64 (1,671) Net operating income 1,979 426 641 391 (123) 3,314 Net cost of net debt (510) Non-controlling interests (48) Net income group share 2,756 2nd quarter 2019 (adjustments)(a) Exploration

&

Production Integrated Gas,

Renewables

& Power Refining

&

Chemicals Marketing

&

Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) Non-Group sales (59) (59) Intersegment sales Excise taxes Revenues from sales (59) (59) Operating expenses (54) (43) (34) (131) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (43) (11) (10) (64) Operating income (b) (43) (124) (53) (34) (254) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 407 (49) (7) 351 Tax on net operating income (286) 28 9 (249) Net operating income (b) (43) (3) (74) (32) (152) Net cost of net debt (4) Non-controlling interests 25 Net income group share (131) (a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value. (b) Of which inventory valuation effect - On operating income (6) (34) - On net operating income (1) (25) 2nd quarter 2019 (adjusted) Exploration

&

Production Integrated Gas,

Renewables

& Power Refining

&

Chemicals Marketing

&

Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) Non-Group sales 2,273 3,848 22,509 22,671 51,301 Intersegment sales 7,586 632 8,293 139 36 (16,686) Excise taxes (761) (5,279) (6,040) Revenues from sales 9,859 4,480 30,041 17,531 36 (16,686) 45,261 Operating expenses (4,205) (3,824) (29,125) (16,810) (229) 16,686 (37,507) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (2,644) (317) (379) (237) (20) (3,597) Adjusted operating income 3,010 339 537 484 (213) 4,157 Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 173 254 160 118 26 731 Tax on net operating income (1,161) (164) 18 (179) 64 (1,422) Adjusted net operating income 2,022 429 715 423 (123) 3,466 Net cost of net debt (506) Non-controlling interests (73) Adjusted net income group share 2,887 2nd quarter 2019 Exploration

&

Production Integrated Gas,

Renewables

& Power Refining

&

Chemicals Marketing

&

Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) Total expenditures 2,257 857 363 383 36 3,896 Total divestments 60 349 70 85 1 565 Cash flow from operating activities 3,768 641 1,658 611 (427) 6,251

INFORMATIONS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT TOTAL (unaudited) 3rd quarter 2018 Exploration

&

Production Integrated Gas,

Renewables

& Power Refining

&

Chemicals Marketing

&

Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) Non-Group sales 2,433 5,568 23,572 23,144 54,717 Intersegment sales 8,255 575 9,280 242 12 (18,364) Excise taxes (823) (5,494) (6,317) Revenues from sales 10,688 6,143 32,029 17,892 12 (18,364) 48,400 Operating expenses (4,271) (5,660) (30,593) (17,147) (151) 18,364 (39,458) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (2,585) (213) (294) (176) (11) (3,279) Operating income 3,832 270 1,142 569 (150) 5,663 Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 449 445 221 109 39 1,263 Tax on net operating income (1,853) (155) (292) (166) 146 (2,320) Net operating income 2,428 560 1,071 512 35 4,606 Net cost of net debt (519) Non-controlling interests (130) Net income group share 3,957 3rd quarter 2018 (adjustments)(a) Exploration

&

Production Integrated Gas,

Renewables

& Power Refining

&

Chemicals Marketing

&

Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) Non-Group sales Intersegment sales Excise taxes Revenues from sales Operating expenses (50) (64) 176 47 109 Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (65) (39) (104) Operating income (b) (115) (103) 176 47 5 Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 39 (25) 9 23 Tax on net operating income 65 (9) (52) (9) (5) Net operating income (b) (11) (137) 133 38 23 Net cost of net debt (44) Non-controlling interests 20 Net income group share (1) (a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value. (b) Of which inventory valuation effect - On operating income 179 47 - On net operating income 135 38 3rd quarter 2018 (adjusted) Exploration

&

Production Integrated Gas,

Renewables

& Power Refining

&

Chemicals Marketing

&

Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) Non-Group sales 2,433 5,568 23,572 23,144 54,717 Intersegment sales 8,255 575 9,280 242 12 (18,364) Excise taxes (823) (5,494) (6,317) Revenues from sales 10,688 6,143 32,029 17,892 12 (18,364) 48,400 Operating expenses (4,221) (5,596) (30,769) (17,194) (151) 18,364 (39,567) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (2,520) (174) (294) (176) (11) (3,175) Adjusted operating income 3,947 373 966 522 (150) 5,658 Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 410 470 212 109 39 1,240 Tax on net operating income (1,918) (146) (240) (157) 146 (2,315) Adjusted net operating income 2,439 697 938 474 35 4,583 Net cost of net debt (475) Non-controlling interests (150) Adjusted net income group share 3,958 3rd quarter 2018 Exploration

&

Production Integrated Gas,

Renewables

& Power Refining

&

Chemicals Marketing

&

Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) Total expenditures 2,472 3,325 377 293 17 6,484 Total divestments 494 198 88 117 897 Cash flow from operating activities 4,431 (164) 1,338 752 (621) 5,736

INFORMATIONS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT TOTAL (unaudited) 9months 2019 Exploration

&

Production Integrated Gas,

Renewables

& Power Refining

&

Chemicals Marketing

&

Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) Non-Group sales 5,698 13,875 65,558 65,901 4 151,036 Intersegment sales 23,063 1,832 24,651 456 78 (50,080) Excise taxes (2,250) (15,922) (18,172) Revenues from sales 28,761 15,707 87,959 50,435 82 (50,080) 132,864 Operating expenses (12,233) (13,845) (84,020) (48,141) (569) 50,080 (108,728) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (8,352) (1,004) (1,176) (717) (51) (11,300) Operating income 8,176 858 2,763 1,577 (538) 12,836 Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 444 1,939 265 86 36 2,770 Tax on net operating income (3,679) (845) (467) (498) 194 (5,295) Net operating income 4,941 1,952 2,561 1,165 (308) 10,311 Net cost of net debt (1,522) Non-controlling interests (122) Net income group share 8,667 9months 2019 (adjustments)(a) Exploration

&

Production Integrated Gas,

Renewables

& Power Refining

&

Chemicals Marketing

&

Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) Non-Group sales (74) (74) Intersegment sales Excise taxes Revenues from sales (74) (74) Operating expenses (100) (153) 353 62 162 Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (196) (20) (32) (2) (250) Operating income (b) (296) (247) 321 60 (162) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items (90) 1,012 (70) (60) 792 Tax on net operating income (151) (408) (113) (14) (686) Net operating income (b) (537) 357 138 (14) (56) Net cost of net debt (12) Non-controlling interests 72 Net income group share 4 (a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value. (b) Of which inventory valuation effect - On operating income 392 65 - On net operating income 254 46 9months 2019 (adjusted) Exploration

&

Production Integrated Gas,

Renewables

& Power Refining

&

Chemicals Marketing

&

Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) Non-Group sales 5,698 13,949 65,558 65,901 4 151,110 Intersegment sales 23,063 1,832 24,651 456 78 (50,080) Excise taxes (2,250) (15,922) (18,172) Revenues from sales 28,761 15,781 87,959 50,435 82 (50,080) 132,938 Operating expenses (12,133) (13,692) (84,373) (48,203) (569) 50,080 (108,890) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (8,156) (984) (1,144) (715) (51) (11,050) Adjusted operating income 8,472 1,105 2,442 1,517 (538) 12,998 Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 534 927 335 146 36 1,978 Tax on net operating income (3,528) (437) (354) (484) 194 (4,609) Adjusted net operating income 5,478 1,595 2,423 1,179 (308) 10,367 Net cost of net debt (1,510) Non-controlling interests (194) Adjusted net income group share 8,663 9months 2019 Exploration

&

Production Integrated Gas,

Renewables

& Power Refining

&

Chemicals Marketing

&

Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) Total expenditures 6,359 6,306 1,034 803 76 14,578 Total divestments 112 766 253 187 8 1,326 Cash flow from operating activities 12,711 1,934 2,695 2,326 (1,580) 18,086

INFORMATIONS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT TOTAL (unaudited) 9months 2018 Exploration

&

Production Integrated Gas,

Renewables

& Power Refining

&

Chemicals Marketing

&

Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) Non-Group sales 7,770 13,455 68,660 66,980 3 156,868 Intersegment sales 22,678 1,536 26,676 733 46 (51,669) Excise taxes (2,537) (16,537) (19,074) Revenues from sales 30,448 14,991 92,799 51,176 49 (51,669) 137,794 Operating expenses (12,992) (13,783) (88,841) (49,066) (550) 51,669 (113,563) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (7,146) (1,020) (911) (522) (31) (9,630) Operating income 10,310 188 3,047 1,588 (532) 14,601 Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 1,026 1,240 638 302 48 3,254 Tax on net operating income (4,972) (392) (675) (463) 327 (6,175) Net operating income 6,364 1,036 3,010 1,427 (157) 11,680 Net cost of net debt (1,310) Non-controlling interests (56) Net income group share 10,314 9months 2018 (adjustments)(a) Exploration

&

Production Integrated Gas,

Renewables

& Power Refining

&

Chemicals Marketing

&

Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) Non-Group sales 13 13 Intersegment sales Excise taxes Revenues from sales 13 13 Operating expenses (200) (165) 707 152 (9) 485 Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (65) (485) (550) Operating income (b) (265) (637) 707 152 (9) (52) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items (128) (40) 34 (134) Tax on net operating income 186 (30) (210) (44) (98) Net operating income (b) (207) (707) 531 108 (9) (284) Net cost of net debt (63) Non-controlling interests 266 Net income group share (81) (a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value. (b) Of which inventory valuation effect - On operating income 710 152 - On net operating income 550 108 9months 2018 (adjusted) Exploration

&

Production Integrated Gas,

Renewables

& Power Refining

&

Chemicals Marketing

&

Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) Non-Group sales 7,770 13,442 68,660 66,980 3 156,855 Intersegment sales 22,678 1,536 26,676 733 46 (51,669) Excise taxes (2,537) (16,537) (19,074) Revenues from sales 30,448 14,978 92,799 51,176 49 (51,669) 137,781 Operating expenses (12,792) (13,618) (89,548) (49,218) (541) 51,669 (114,048) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (7,081) (535) (911) (522) (31) (9,080) Adjusted operating income 10,575 825 2,340 1,436 (523) 14,653 Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 1,154 1,280 604 302 48 3,388 Tax on net operating income (5,158) (362) (465) (419) 327 (6,077) Adjusted net operating income 6,571 1,743 2,479 1,319 (148) 11,964 Net cost of net debt (1,247) Non-controlling interests (322) Adjusted net income group share 10,395 9months 2018 Exploration

&

Production Integrated Gas,

Renewables

& Power Refining

&

Chemicals Marketing

&

Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) Total expenditures 10,629 4,347 1,113 831 75 16,995 Total divestments 3,136 790 437 390 3 4,756 Cash flow from operating activities 12,227 162 1,228 1,533 (1,087) 14,063

Reconciliation of the information by business segment with Consolidated Financial Statements TOTAL (unaudited) 3rd quarter 2019

(M$) Adjusted Adjustments(a) Consolidated

statement

of income Sales 48,577 12 48,589 Excise taxes (6,051) (6,051) Revenues from sales 42,526 12 42,538 Purchases net of inventory variation (27,805) (93) (27,898) Other operating expenses (6,240) (122) (6,362) Exploration costs (96) (96) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (3,987) (186) (4,173) Other income 167 167 Other expense (132) (427) (559) Financial interest on debt (594) (4) (598) Financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents Cost of net debt (594) (4) (598) Other financial income 163 163 Other financial expense (178) (178) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates 521 860 1,381 Income taxes (1,258) (282) (1,540) Consolidated net income 3,087 (242) 2,845 Group share 3,017 (217) 2,800 Non-controlling interests 70 (25) 45 (a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value. 3rd quarter 2018

(M$) Adjusted Adjustments(a) Consolidated

statement

of income Sales 54,717 54,717 Excise taxes (6,317) (6,317) Revenues from sales 48,400 48,400 Purchases net of inventory variation (32,567) 216 (32,351) Other operating expenses (6,766) (107) (6,873) Exploration costs (234) (234) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (3,175) (104) (3,279) Other income 465 116 581 Other expense (209) (146) (355) Financial interest on debt (492) (44) (536) Financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents (63) (63) Cost of net debt (555) (44) (599) Other financial income 290 290 Other financial expense (171) (171) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates 865 53 918 Income taxes (2,235) (5) (2,240) Consolidated net income 4,108 (21) 4,087 Group share 3,958 (1) 3,957 Non-controlling interests 150 (20) 130 (a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value.

Reconciliation of the information by business segment with Consolidated Financial Statements TOTAL (unaudited) Consolidated statement of

income 9months 2019

(M$) Adjusted Adjustments(a) Sales 151,110 (74) 151,036 Excise taxes (18,172) (18,172) Revenues from sales 132,938 (74) 132,864 Purchases net of inventory variation (88,338) 329 (88,009) Other operating expenses (19,998) (167) (20,165) Exploration costs (554) (554) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (11,050) (250) (11,300) Other income 620 115 735 Other expense (322) (635) (957) Financial interest on debt (1,715) (12) (1,727) Financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents (70) (70) Cost of net debt (1,785) (12) (1,797) Other financial income 649 649 Other financial expense (561) (561) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates 1,592 1,312 2,904 Income taxes (4,334) (686) (5,020) Consolidated net income 8,857 (68) 8,789 Group share 8,663 4 8,667 Non-controlling interests 194 (72) 122 (a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value. Consolidated

statement of

income 9months 2018

(M$) Adjusted Adjustments(a) Sales 156,855 13 156,868 Excise taxes (19,074) (19,074) Revenues from sales 137,781 13 137,794 Purchases net of inventory variation (93,190) 794 (92,396) Other operating expenses (20,262) (309) (20,571) Exploration costs (596) (596) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (9,080) (550) (9,630) Other income 1,093 263 1,356 Other expense (324) (634) (958) Financial interest on debt (1,341) (63) (1,404) Financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents (158) (158) Cost of net debt (1,499) (63) (1,562) Other financial income 851 851 Other financial expense (500) (500) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates 2,268 237 2,505 Income taxes (5,825) (98) (5,923) Consolidated net income 10,717 (347) 10,370 Group share 10,395 (81) 10,314 Non-controlling interests 322 (266) 56 (a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value.

