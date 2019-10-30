In a weaker environment, continued strong cash flow generation and low carbon strategy development
|3Q19
|Change
vs 3Q18
|9M19
|Change
vs 9M18
|Oil price Brent ($/b)
|62.0
|-18%
|64.6
|-10%
|European gas price NBP ($/Mbtu)
|3.9
|-54%
|4.8
|-37%
|Adjusted net income (Group share)1
|- in billions of dollars (B$)
|3.02
|-24%
|8.66
|-17%
|- in dollars per share
|1.13
|-23%
|3.20
|-18%
|DACF1 (B$)
|7.4
|-2%
|21.1
|+6%
|Cash Flow from operations (B$)
|8.2
|+43%
|18.1
|+29%
|Net income (Group share) of 2.8 B$ in 3Q19, a 29% decrease compared to 3Q18
|Net-debt-to-capital ratio of 21.1% at September 30, 2019
|Hydrocarbon production of 3,040 kboe/d in 3Q19, an increase of 8.4% compared to 3Q18
|Ex-dividend date for third 2019 interim dividend of 0.68 €/share on March 30, 2020
Total's Board of Directors met on October 29, 2019, to approve the Group's third quarter 2019 financial statements. Commenting on the results, Chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanné said:
"The Group continues to achieve solid results despite a third quarter environment compared to a year ago that was marked by an 18% decrease in the Brent price to $62/b and gas prices that fell by about 55% in Europe and Asia.
Cash flow (DACF) was essentially stable at $7.4 billion compared to a year ago, thanks to production growth of more than 8% from cash flow accretive projects. Year-to-date cash flow from the iGRP segment increased by nearly $1 billion, driven by LNG production growth of 55% (Yamal LNG in Russia and Ichthys in Australia). Thus Total reduced its organic pre-dividend breakeven to less than $25/b.
In this context, adjusted net income was $3.02 billion in the third quarter and nearly $9 billion in the first nine months of the year. The return on equity was 10.3%.
In Exploration Production, the Group continues to high-grade its portfolio, particularly in Norway with the start-up of Johan Sverdrup and in the United Kingdom with the ramp-up of Culzean and the sale of high-breakeven mature assets. In Exploration, the Group became operator of a new high-potential pre-salt exploration block in Brazil and participated in two discoveries in Guyana.
The Group continues its dynamic strategy of growth in natural gas to contribute to the energy transition in concrete terms with the acquisition of Anadarko's stake in Mozambique LNG, the launch of the Arctic LNG 2 project in Russia and the investment in the gas marketing partnership with conglomerate Adani in India.
It also continued to grow in low carbon electricity by adding 500 MW of new projects in France during the quarter, launching the construction of a third solar farm in Japan and joining forces with Envision to develop distributed solar projects in China.
Strong performance of the Downstream from leveraging its diversified portfolio of activities confirms the effectiveness of the integrated model. Downstream cash flow was $2 billion in the third quarter, up 14% year-on-year.
Total maintains a solid financial position with gearing of 17.2% excluding capitalized leases (21.1% including). In accordance with the decision of the Board of Directors announced on September 24, the Group is accelerating dividend growth and will distribute the third interim for 2019 in the amount of 0.68€ per share, an increase of 6% compared to 2018. In addition, given the resilience of its cash flow, the Group bought back $1.15 billion of its shares through September and will buy back a total of $1.75 billion of its shares in 2019."
Key figures2
|3Q19
|2Q19
|3Q18
|3Q19
vs
3Q18
|In millions of dollars, except effective tax rate,
earnings per share and number of shares
|9M19
|9M18
|9M19
vs
9M18
|3,673
|3,589
|4,548
|-19%
|Adjusted net operating income from business segments
|10,675
|12,112
|-12%
|1,734
|2,022
|2,439
|-29%
|Exploration Production*
|5,478
|6,571
|-17%
|574
|429
|697
|-18%
|Integrated Gas, Renewables Power*
|1,595
|1,743
|-8%
|952
|715
|938
|+1%
|Refining Chemicals
|2,423
|2,479
|-2%
|413
|423
|474
|-13%
|Marketing Services
|1,179
|1,319
|-11%
|521
|457
|865
|-40%
|Contribution of equity affiliates to adjusted net income
|1,592
|2,268
|-30%
|30.7%
|33.0%
|38.6%
|Group effective tax rate3
|34.9%
|38.9%
|3,017
|2,887
|3,958
|-24%
|Adjusted net income (Group share)
|8,663
|10,395
|-17%
|1.13
|1.05
|1.47
|-23%
|Adjusted fully-diluted earnings per share (dollars)4
|3.20
|3.88
|-18%
|1.01
|0.94
|1.26
|-20%
|Adjusted fully-diluted earnings per share (euros)**
|2.85
|3.25
|-12%
|2,614
|2,625
|2,637
|-1%
|Fully-diluted weighted-average shares (millions)
|2,621
|2,618
|2,800
|2,756
|3,957
|-29%
|Net income (Group share)
|8,667
|10,314
|-16%
|3,296
|3,028
|2,568
|+28%
|Organic investments5
|9,107
|7,967
|+14%
|3,422
|402
|3,640
|-6%
|Net acquisitions6
|4,131
|4,893
|-16%
|6,718
|3,430
|6,208
|+8%
|Net investments7
|21,129
|19,972
|+6%
|6,853
|6,707
|7,088
|-3%
|Operating cash flow
before working capital changes8
|19,593
|18,857
|+4%
|7,385
|7,208
|7,507
|-2%
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes w/o financial charges (DACF)9
|21,129
|19,972
|+6%
|8,206
|6,251
|5,736
|+43%
|Cash flow from operations
|18,086
|14,063
|+29%
2019 data take into account the impact of the new rule IFRS16 "Leases", effective January 1, 2019.
* 3Q18 and first nine months 2018 restated; historical data for 2017 and 2018 available on www.total.com
** Average €-$ exchange rate: 1.1119 in the third quarter 2019 and 1.1236 in the first nine months 2019.
Highlights since the beginning of the third quarter 201910
- Finalized acquisition of Anadarko's stake in Mozambique LNG
- Launched Arctic LNG 2 project in Russia
- Expanded partnership with Adani to supply and market natural gas in India
- Signed agreements with Benin to develop LNG market there
- Started production at Johan Sverdrup in the North Sea
- Expanded Brazil pre-salt footprint with new deep offshore exploration license
- Inaugurated 1000th Total service station equipped with solar panels
- Launched construction of third solar farm in Japan
- Alliance with Envision in the fast-growing distributed solar energy market in China
- Acquired renewable energy company Vents d'Oc in France
- Increased ethylene production capacity by 30% at Hanwha Total Petrochemical in South Korea
- Announced creation of a digital factory to accelerate the digital transformation of the Group
Key figures of environment and Group production
Environment* liquids and gas price realizations**, refining margins
|3Q19
|2Q19
|3Q18
|3Q19
vs
3Q18
|9M19
|9M18
|9M19
vs
9M18
|62.0
|68.9
|75.2
|-18%
|Brent ($/b)
|64.6
|72.1
|-10%
|2.3
|2.5
|2.9
|-19%
|Henry Hub ($/Mbtu)
|2.6
|2.8
|-10%
|3.9
|4.1
|8.4
|-54%
|NBP ($/Mbtu)
|4.8
|7.6
|-37%
|4.7
|4.9
|10.7
|-56%
|JKM ($/Mbtu)
|5.4
|9.7
|-44%
|58.0
|63.7
|68.8
|-16%
|Average price of liquids ($/b)**
|60.0
|66.1
|-9%
|3.5
|3.8
|5.1
|-31%
|Average price of gas ($/Mbtu)**
|3.93
|4.83
|-19%
|47.4
|27.6
|47.2
|Variable cost margin Refining Europe, VCM ($/t)
|36.2
|37.3
|-3%
* The indicators are shown on page 15.
** Consolidated subsidiaries.
Production*
|3Q19
|2Q19
|3Q18
|3Q19
vs
3Q18
|9M19
|9M18
|9M19
vs
9M18
|3,040
|2,957
|2,804
|+8%
|Hydrocarbon production (kboe/d)
|2,981
|2,742
|+9%
|1,441
|1,407
|1,431
|+1%
|Oil (including bitumen) (kb/d)
|1,424
|1,377
|+3%
|1,599
|1,549
|1,373
|+16%
|Gas (including condensates and associated NGL) (kboe/d)
|1,557
|1,365
|+14%
|3,040
|2,957
|2,804
|+8%
|Hydrocarbon production (kboe/d)
|2,981
|2,742
|+9%
|1,720
|1,624
|1,611
|+7%
|Liquids (kb/d)
|1,658
|1,558
|+6%
|7,399
|7,477
|6,557
|+13%
|Gas (Mcf/d)
|7,399
|6,465
|+14%
* Group production EP production iGRP production.
Hydrocarbon production was 3,040 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboe/d) in third quarter 2019, an increase of 8% compared to last year, due to:
- +12% related to the start-up and ramp-up of new projects, including Yamal LNG in Russia, Ichthys in Australia, Kaombo in Angola and Egina in Nigeria, and Culzean in the United Kingdom,
- -3% due to the natural decline of the fields,
- -1% due to maintenance, notably in Norway.
Hydrocarbon production was 2,981 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboe/d) in the first nine months 2019, an increase of 9% compared to last year, due to:
- +12% related to the start-up and ramp-up of new projects, including Yamal LNG in Russia, Ichthys in Australia, Kaombo in Angola and Egina in Nigeria,
- +1% due to portfolio effect, notably the integration of the Maersk Oil assets,
- -3% due to the natural decline of the fields,
- -1% due to maintenance, notably in Nigeria and Norway.
Analysis of business segments
Exploration Production (EP redefined scope)
Production
|3Q19
|2Q19
|3Q18
|3Q19
vs
3Q18
|Hydrocarbon production
|9M19
|9M18
|9M19
vs
9M18
|2,501
|2,398
|2,433
|+3%
|EP (kboe/d)
|2,442
|2,389
|+2%
|1,647
|1,551
|1,575
|+5%
|Liquids (kb/d)
|1,587
|1,522
|+4%
|4,654
|4,629
|4,678
|-1%
|Gas (Mcf/d)
|4,663
|4,729
|-1%
Results
|3Q19
|2Q19
|3Q18
|3Q19
vs
3Q18
|In millions of dollars, except effective tax rate
|9M19
|9M18
|9M19
vs
9M18
|1,734
|2,022
|2,439
|-29%
|Adjusted net operating income*
|5,478
|6,571
|-17%
|297
|239
|316
|-6%
|including income from equity affiliates
|749
|871
|-14%
|39.7%
|39.5%
|47.5%
|Effective tax rate**
|42.8%
|47.5%
|2,065
|1,995
|1,605
|+29%
|Organic investments
|6,018
|5,188
|+16%
|(3)
|204
|373
|ns
|Net acquisitions
|239
|2,305
|-90%
|2,061
|2,199
|1,978
|+4%
|Net investments
|6,256
|7,493
|-17%
|4,451
|4,882
|5,200
|-14%
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes ***
|13,579
|13,921
|-2%
|5,007
|3,768
|4,431
|+13%
|Cash flow from operations ***
|12,711
|12,227
|+4%
* Details on adjustment items are shown in the business segment information annex to financial statements.
** Tax on adjusted net operating income (adjusted net operating income income from equity affiliates dividends received from investments impairment of goodwill tax on adjusted net operating income).
*** Excluding financial charges, except those related to leases.
Exploration Production adjusted net operating income was:
- 1,734 M$ in the third quarter 2019, a decrease of 29% year-on-year, impacted notably by lower Brent and natural gas prices as well as higher DD&A expenses on new projects.
- 5,478 M$ in the first nine months 2019, a decrease of 17%, for the same reasons.
Operating cash flow before working capital changes, compared to last year, decreased by 14% in the third quarter to 4.5 B$ and by 2% in the first nine months to 13.6 B$. The start-up of highly accretive cash flow projects offset the effect of lower Brent and gas prices.
Integrated Gas, Renewables Power (iGRP)
Production and liquefied natural gas (LNG) sales
|3Q19
|2Q19
|3Q18
|3Q19
vs
3Q18
|Hydrocarbon production (kboe/d)
|9M19
|9M18
|9M19
vs
9M18
|539
|559
|371
|+45%
|iGRP (kboe/d)
|539
|353
|+53%
|73
|73
|36
|x2
|Liquids (kb/d)
|71
|36
|+94%
|2,745
|2,848
|1,879
|+46%
|Gas (Mcf/d)
|2,736
|1,736
|+58%
|3Q19
|2Q19
|3Q18
|3Q19
vs
3Q18
|Liquefied Natural Gas in Mt
|9M19
|9M18
|9M19
vs
9M18
|7.4
|8.5
|6.2
|+20%
|Overall LNG sales
|23.7
|13.9
|+71%
|4.2
|4.1
|2.8
|+50%
|incl. Sales from equity production*
|12.0
|7.7
|+55%
|5.5
|6.7
|5.1
|+8%
|incl. Sales by Total from equity production and third party purchases
|18.3
|10.5
|+75%
* The Group's equity production may be sold by Total or by the joint ventures.
Production growth compared to a year ago is essentially linked to the start-up of production from the Ichthys project in Australia in the third quarter 2018 and the successive start-ups of trains at Yamal LNG in Russia.
Total LNG sales increased by 20% compared to last year for the third quarter thanks to the ramp-up of Yamal LNG and Ichthys as well as the start-up of the first train at Cameron LNG in the United States.
Total LNG sales increased by 71% in the first nine months 2019 for the same reasons as well as the acquisition of the portfolio of LNG contracts from Engie in the third quarter 2018.
Results
|3Q19
|2Q19
|3Q18
|3Q19
vs
3Q18
|In millions of dollars
|9M19
|9M18
|9M19
vs
9M18
|574
|429
|697
|-18%
|Adjusted net operating income*
|1,595
|1,743
|-8%
|206
|195
|324
|-36%
|including income from equity affiliates
|656
|802
|-18%
|641
|442
|407
|+57%
|Organic investments
|1,576
|1,131
|+39%
|3,375
|159
|3,341
|+1%
|Net acquisitions
|3,934
|3,047
|+29%
|4,015
|601
|3,748
|+7%
|Net investments
|5,509
|4,178
|+32%
|848
|869
|553
|+53%
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes **
|2,327
|1,438
|+62%
|401
|641
|(164)
|ns
|Cash flow from operations **
|1,934
|162
|x11,9
* Detail of adjustment items shown in the business segment information annex to financial statements.
** Excluding financial charges, except those related to leases.
Driven by strong LNG sales growth, operating cash flow before working capital changes for the iGRP segment increased by 53% in the third quarter 2019 and 62% in the first nine months 2019.
Adjusted net operating income was 574 M$ in the third quarter 2019 and 1,595 M$ in the first nine months 2019, a decrease of 18% and 8%, respectively, compared to last year, impacted by lower gas prices in Europe and Asia in particular as well as higher DD&A expenses on new projects.
Downstream (Refining Chemicals and Marketing Services)
Results
|3Q19
|2Q19
|3Q18
|3Q19
vs
3Q18
|9M19
|9M18
|9M19
vs
9M18
|1,719
|1,595
|1,953
|-12%
|Total refinery throughput (kb/d)
|1,725
|1,840
|-6%
|503
|447
|654
|-23%
|France
|514
|616
|-17%
|757
|679
|795
|-5%
|Rest of Europe
|753
|737
|+2%
|459
|469
|504
|-9%
|Rest of world
|458
|487
|-6%
|82%
|77%
|92%
|Utlization rate based on crude only**
|83%
|87%
* Detail of adjustment items shown in the business segment information annex to financial statements.
** Excluding financial charges, except those related to leases.
Refining Chemicals
Refinery throughput and utilization rates*
* Includes refineries in Africa reported in the Marketing Services segment.
** Based on distillation capacity at the beginning of the year.
Refinery throughput volumes:
- decreased by 12% in the third quarter 2019 year-on-year, notably as a result of the start of planned maintenance at Normandy and the partial contribution of Grandpuits in France this quarter.
- decreased by 6% in the first nine months 2019 year-on-year for the same reasons.
Results
|3Q19
|2Q19
|3Q18
|3Q19
vs
3Q18
|In millions of dollars
|9M19
|9M18
|9M19
vs
9M18
|952
|715
|938
|+1%
|Adjusted net operating income*
|2,423
|2,479
|-2%
|354
|353
|295
|+20%
|Organic investments
|947
|989
|-4%
|19
|(58)
|(6)
|ns
|Net acquisitions
|(163)
|(313)
|ns
|374
|295
|289
|+29%
|Net investments
|785
|676
|+16%
|1,373
|806
|1,174
|+17%
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes **
|3,283
|3,112
|+5%
|1,575
|1,658
|1,338
|+18%
|Cash flow from operations **
|2,695
|1,228
|x2,2
* Detail of adjustment items shown in the business segment information annex to financial statements.
** Excluding financial charges, except those related to leases.
Adjusted net operating income for the Refining Chemicals segment increased by 1% to 952 M$ in the third quarter 2019, benefiting notably from more favorable petrochemical margins in Europe, and decreased by 2% in the first nine months 2019 to 2,423 M$.
Operating cash flow before working capital changes was 1,373 M$ in the third quarter 2019 and 3,283 M$ in the first nine months 2019, an increase of 17% and 5%, respectively, compared to 2018.
Marketing Services
Petroleum product sales
|3Q19
|2Q19
|3Q18
|3Q19
vs
3Q18
|Sales in kb/d*
|9M19
|9M18
|9M19
vs
9M18
|1,848
|1,860
|1,818
|+2%
|Total Marketing Services sales
|1,848
|1,806
|+2%
|1,034
|1,004
|1,024
|+1%
|Europe
|1,017
|1,006
|+1%
|814
|856
|794
|+3%
|Rest of world
|831
|800
|+4%
* Excludes trading and bulk refining sales
Sales of petroleum products increased by 2% in the third quarter 2019 and the first nine months 2019, due to the development of activities in the African and American regions, notably Mexico and Brazil.
Results
|3Q19
|2Q19
|3Q18
|3Q19
vs
3Q18
|In millions of dollars
|9M19
|9M18
|9M19
vs
9M18
|413
|423
|474
|-13%
|Adjusted net operating income*
|1,179
|1,319
|-11%
|215
|204
|245
|-12%
|Organic investments
|498
|586
|-15%
|33
|96
|(69)
|ns
|Net acquisitions
|121
|(145)
|ns
|248
|300
|176
|+41%
|Net investments
|620
|441
|+41%
|622
|626
|580
|+7%
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes **
|1,830
|1,656
|+10%
|1,483
|611
|752
|+97%
|Cash flow from operations **
|2,326
|1,533
|+52%
* Detail of adjustment items shown in the business segment information annex to financial statements.
** Excluding financial charges, except those related to leases
Adjusted net operating income was 413 M$ in the third quarter 2019, a decrease of 13%, and 1,179 M$ for the first nine months of 2019.
Operating cash flow before working capital changes was 622 M$ in the third quarter 2019 and 1,830 M$ in the first nine months 2019, an increase of 7% and 10%, respectively, compared to 2018.
Group results
Adjusted net operating income from business segments
Adjusted net operating income from the business segments was:
- 3,673 M$ in the third quarter 2019, down 19% compared to last yeardue to lower Brent and natural gas prices.
- 10,675 M$ in the first nine months 2019, down 12% compared to last yearfor the same reasons.
Adjusted net income (Group share)
Adjusted net income (Group share) was:
- 3,017 M$ in the third quarter 2019, down 24% compared to last year. This decrease reflects the decrease in the adjusted net operating income of the segments.
- 8,663 M$ in the first nine months 2019, down 17% compared to last year for the same reasons and the increase in the net cost of net debt compared to a year ago mainly due to the rise in U.S. dollar interest rates.
Adjusted net income excludes the after-tax inventory effect, special items and the impact of effects of changes in fair value 11
Total net income adjustments12 were:
- -217 M$ in the third quarter 2019.
- 4 M$ in the first nine months 2019.
The effective tax rate for the Group was:
- 30.7% in the third quarter 2019, compared to 38.6% the same quarter last year, mainly due to the lower tax rate for Exploration Production segment linked to the lower hydrocarbon prices.
- 34.9% in the first nine months 2019, compared to 38.9% the first nine months 2018, for the same reasons.
Adjusted fully-diluted earnings per share
Adjusted earnings per share was:
- $1.13 in the third quarter 2019, a decrease of 23%, calculated on the basis of a weighted average of 2,614 million fully-diluted shares, compared to $1.47 in the third quarter 2018.
- $3.20 in the first nine months 2019, a decrease of 18%, calculated on the basis of a weighted average of 2,621 million fully-diluted shares, compared to $3.88 in the first nine months 2018.
In the framework of the shareholder return policy announced in February 2018, the Group has continued to buy back shares, including:
- the buyback of 16.1 million shares, representing all shares issued in 2019 under the scrip dividend option until it was terminated.
- the buyback of additional shares: 8 million shares repurchased in the third quarter 2019 for 0.40 B$ and 21.7 million shares in the first nine months 2019 for 1.15 B$ as part of the 5 B$ buyback program for 2018-20.
The number of fully-diluted shares was 2,614 million on September 30, 2019.
Acquisitions asset sales
Acquisitions were:
- 4,429 M$ in the third quarter 2019, linked notably to the acquisition of Anadarko's interest in Mozambique LNG.
- 5,713 M$ in the first nine months 2019, linked notably to the elements above as well as to the signing of the acquisition of a 10% stake in the Arctic LNG 2 project in Russia and the acquisition of Chevron's interest in the Danish Underground Consortium in Denmark.
Asset sales were:
- 1,007 M$ in the third quarter 2019, including notably the payment received with the take-over of the Toshiba LNG portfolio in the United States.
- 1,582 M$ in the first nine months 2019, linked notably to the elements above and the sale of the interest in the Wepec refinery in China, the sale of the Group's interest in the Hazira terminal in India and polystyrene activities in China.
Net cash flow
Net cash flow13 for the Group was:
- 135 M$ in the third quarter 2019, a decrease of 745 M$ from last year due to increased net acquisitions.
- 6,355 M$ in the first nine months 2019, an increase of 358 M$ from last year due to higher operating cash flow before working capital changes partially offset by higher net acquisitions.
Profitability
The return on equity was 10.3% for the twelve months ended September 30, 2019.
|In millions of dollars
|October 1, 2018
|July 1, 2018
|October 1, 2017
|September 30, 2019
|June 30, 2019
|September 30, 2018
|Adjusted net income
|12,104
|13,125
|13,679
|Average adjusted shareholders' equity
|117,037
|117,787
|114,729
|Return on equity (ROE)
|10.3%
|11.1%
|11.9%
The return on average capital employed was 9.6% for the twelve months ended September 30, 2019.
|In millions of dollars
|October 1, 2018
|July 1, 2018
|October 1, 2017
|September 30, 2019
|June 30, 2019
|September 30, 2018
|Adjusted net operating income
|14,094
|15,087
|15,295
|Average capital employed
|146,222
|145,247
|138,242
|ROACE
|9.6%
|10.4%
|11.1%
Total S.A. accounts
Net income for Total S.A., the parent company, was 5,934 million euros in the first nine months 2019, compared to 4,814 million euros a year ago.
2019 Sensitivities*
|2019 sensitivities*
|Change
|Estimated impact on adjusted
net operating income
|Estimated impact on
cash flow from operations
|Dollar
|+/- 0.1 per €
|-/+ 0.1 B$
|~0 B$
|Average liquids price**
|+/- 10 $/b
|+/- 2.7 B$
|+/- 3.2 B$
|Variable cost margin, European refining (VCM)
|+/- 10 $/t
|+/- 0.5 B$
|+/- 0.6 B$
* Sensitivities are revised once per year upon publication of the previous year's fourth quarter results. Sensitivities are estimates based on assumptions about the Group's portfolio in 2019. Actual results could vary significantly from estimates based on the application of these sensitivities. The impact of the $-€ sensitivity on adjusted net operating income is essentially attributable to Refining Chemicals.
** In a 60 $/b Brent environment.
Summary and outlook
Since the start of the fourth quarter 2019, Brent has traded around 60 $/b on average. The environment remains volatile, with uncertainty about hydrocarbon demand growth related to the outlook for global economic growth and in a context of geopolitical instability.
The Group maintains its cost discipline and the organic pre-dividend cash flow breakeven will remain below 30 $/b. The Group continues its cost reduction program with more than 0.5 B$ of additional savings this year to reach cumulative savings of more than 4.7 B$ by the end of 2019. It will continue its 5 B$ asset sale program over the 2019-20 period (1.6 B$ was completed at the end of September) and 2019 net investments should be less than 18 B$.
Production growth should reach 9% in 2019, thanks to ramp-ups on projects started in 2018, start-ups since the beginning of the year, including Kaombo Sul in Angola and Culzean in the UK North Sea, Johan Sverdrup in Norway, and the upcoming Iara 1 in Brazil.
The Group will continue to implement its strategy for profitable growth on the integrated gas and low carbon electricity chains, and the iGRP segment will benefit in 2020 from the start-ups of Yamal LNG train 4 as well as Cameron LNG trains 2&3.
Despite volatile European refining margins, the Downstream is well positioned to generate cash flow close to 7 B$ in 2019.
Taking into account the stronger visibility on the Group's future, the Board of Directors decided on September 23, 2019, to accelerate dividend growth for the coming years with guidance of increasing the dividend by 5-6% per year. In addition, the Group will continue to buy back shares within the framework of its 5 B$ share buyback program over the 2018-20 period at 60 $/b with the cumulative projected amount of 3.25 B$ by the end of 2019.
To listen to the presentation by CFO Jean-Pierre Sbraire today at 13:00 (London time) please log on to total.com or call +44 (0) 207 192 8000 in Europe or +1 631 510 7495 in the United States (code: 2076368). To listen to the replay, please consult the website or call +44 (0) 333 300 9785 in Europe or +1 917 677 7532 in the United States (code: 2076368).
Operating information by segment
Group production (Exploration Production iGRP)
|3Q19
|2Q19
|3Q18
|3Q19
vs
3Q18
|Combined liquids and gas
production by region (kboe/d)
|9M19
|9M18
|9M19
vs
9M18
|1,004
|997
|910
|+10%
|Europe and Central Asia
|997
|879
|+13%
|733
|686
|676
|+8%
|Africa
|705
|674
|+5%
|720
|703
|687
|+5%
|Middle East and North Africa
|703
|669
|+5%
|363
|358
|399
|-9%
|Americas
|364
|390
|-7%
|221
|214
|132
|+68%
|Asia-Pacific
|212
|129
|+64%
|3,040
|2,957
|2,804
|+8%
|Total production
|2,981
|2,742
|+9%
|698
|750
|645
|+8%
|includes equity affiliates
|719
|661
|+9%
|3Q19
|2Q19
|3Q18
|3Q19
vs
3Q18
|Liquids production by region (kb/d)
|9M19
|9M18
|9M19
vs
9M18
|367
|328
|341
|+8%
|Europe and Central Asia
|349
|324
|+8%
|583
|549
|528
|+10%
|Africa
|558
|514
|+8%
|562
|546
|538
|+4%
|Middle East and North Africa
|543
|526
|+3%
|163
|160
|186
|-12%
|Americas
|167
|180
|-8%
|44
|41
|18
|x2,4
|Asia-Pacific
|41
|14
|x3
|1,720
|1,624
|1,611
|+7%
|Total production
|1,658
|1,558
|+6%
|210
|225
|221
|-5%
|includes equity affiliates
|217
|252
|-14%
|3Q19
|2Q19
|3Q18
|3Q19
vs
3Q18
|Gas production by region (Mcf/d)
|9M19
|9M18
|9M19
vs
9M18
|3,431
|3,639
|3,069
|+12%
|Europe and Central Asia
|3,498
|2,993
|+17%
|768
|703
|776
|-1%
|Africa
|754
|801
|-6%
|866
|866
|830
|+4%
|Middle East and North Africa
|879
|793
|+11%
|1,124
|1,107
|1,198
|-6%
|Americas
|1,111
|1,183
|-6%
|1,210
|1,162
|684
|+77%
|Asia-Pacific
|1,157
|695
|+66%
|7,399
|7,477
|6,557
|+13%
|Total production
|7,399
|6,465
|+14%
|2,635
|2,868
|2,313
|+14%
|includes equity affiliates
|2,718
|2,199
|+24%
Downstream (Refining Chemicals and Marketing Services)
|3Q19
|2Q19
|3Q18
|3Q19
vs
3Q18
|Petroleum product sales by region (kb/d)
|9M19
|9M18
|9M19
vs
9M18
|1,999
|2,018
|2,030
|-2%
|Europe
|2,013
|1,958
|+3%
|677
|751
|760
|-11%
|Africa
|695
|722
|-4%
|920
|846
|979
|-6%
|Americas
|868
|847
|+2%
|541
|536
|569
|-5%
|Rest of world
|564
|631
|-11%
|4,136
|4,152
|4,338
|-5%
|Total consolidated sales
|4,141
|4,158
|544
|535
|581
|-6%
|Includes bulk sales
|545
|569
|-4%
|1,745
|1,757
|1,939
|-10%
|Includes trading
|1,748
|1,783
|-2%
Adjustment items to net income (Group share)
|3Q19
|2Q19
|3Q18
|In millions of dollars
|9M19
|9M18
|(156)
|(56)
|(152)
|Special items affecting net income (Group share)
|(226)
|(705)
|89
|Gain (loss) on asset sales
|(14)
|(20)
|(31)
|(39)
|Restructuring charges
|(53)
|(106)
|(160)
|(57)
|(88)
|Impairments
|(217)
|(336)
|24
|32
|(114)
|Other
|44
|(249)
|(71)
|(28)
|160
|After-tax inventory effect: FIFO vs. replacement cost
|289
|632
|10
|(47)
|(9)
|Effect of changes in fair value
|(59)
|(8)
|(217)
|(131)
|(1)
|Total adjustments affecting net income
|4
|(81)
Investments Divestments
|3Q19
|2Q19
|3Q18
|3Q19
vs
3Q18
|In millions of dollars
|9M19
|9M18
|9M19
vs
9M18
|3,296
|3,028
|2,568
|+28%
|Organic investments a )
|9,107
|7,967
|+14%
|152
|185
|156
|-3%
|capitalized exploration
|569
|405
|+41%
|242
|370
|147
|+65%
|increase in non-current loans
|742
|458
|+62%
|(61)
|(254)
|(688)
|ns
|repayment of non-current loans, excluding organic loan repayment from equity affiliates*
|(449)
|(1,685)
|ns
|(109)
|ns
|change in debt from renewable projects (Group share)
|(109)
|ns
|4,429
|614
|3,228
|+37%
|Acquisitions b )
|5,713
|7,343
|-22%
|1,007
|212
|209
|x4,8
|Asset sales c )
|1,582
|3,071
|-48%
|105
|ns
|change in debt from renewable projects (partner share)
|105
|ns
|(621)
|ns
|Other transactions with non-controlling interests d )
|(621)
|ns
|6,718
|3,430
|6,208
|+8%
|Net investments a b c d )
|13,238
|12,860
|+3%
|(101)
|(99)
|ns
|Organic loan repayment from equity affiliates* e )
|(200)
|ns
|214
|ns
|Change in debt from renewable projects ** f )
|214
|ns
|6,831
|3,331
|5,587
|+22%
|Cash flow used in investing activities a b c e f )
|13,252
|12,239
|+8%
* Effective second quarter 2019, organic loan repayments from equity affiliates are defined as loan repayments from equity affiliates coming from their cash flow from operations.
** Change in debt from renewable projects (Group share and partner share).
Cash flow
|3Q19
|2Q19
|3Q18
|3Q19
vs
3Q18
|In millions of dollars
|9M19
|9M18
|9M19
vs
9M18
|7,385
|7,208
|7,507
|-2%
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes w/o financials charges (DACF)
|21,129
|19,972
|+6%
|(532)
|(501)
|(419)
|ns
|Financial charges
|(1,536)
|(1,115)
|ns
|6,853
|6,707
|7,088
|-3%
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes a )
|19,593
|18,857
|+4%
|1,523
|(317)
|(1,578)
|ns
|(Increase) decrease in working capital
|(1,764)
|(5,656)
|ns
|(69)
|(40)
|226
|ns
|Inventory effect
|457
|862
|-47%
|(101)
|(99)
|ns
|Organic loan repayment from equity affiliates
|(200)
|ns
|8,206
|6,251
|5,736
|+43%
|Cash flow from operations
|18,086
|14,063
|+29%
|3,296
|3,028
|2,568
|+28%
|Organic investments b )
|9,107
|7,967
|+14%
|3,557
|3,679
|4,520
|-21%
|Free cash flow after organic investments,
w/o net asset sales a b )
|10,486
|10,890
|-4%
|6,718
|3,430
|6,208
|+8%
|Net investments c )
|13,238
|12,860
|+3%
|135
|3,277
|880
|-85%
|Net cash flow a c )
|6,355
|5,997
|+6%
Gearing ratio*
|In millions of dollars
|09/30/2019
|06/30/2019
|09/30/2018
|Current borrowings
|14,631
|16,221
|15,180
|Net current financial assets
|(3,012)
|(3,110)
|(2,884)
|Net financial assets classified as held for sale
|(14)
|Non-current financial debt
|47,923
|45,394
|41,088
|Hedging instruments of non-current debt
|(767)
|(771)
|(1,129)
|Cash and cash equivalents
|(27,454)
|(26,723)
|(25,252)
|Net debt (a)
|31,321
|31,011
|26,989
|Shareholders' equity Group share
|114,994
|116,862
|118,193
|Non-controlling interests
|2,319
|2,362
|2,430
|Shareholders' equity (b)
|117,313
|119,224
|120,623
|Net-debt-to-capital ratio a (a b)
|21.1%
|20.6%
|18.3%
|Net-debt-to-capital ratio excluding leases
|17.2%
|16.7%
|17.3%
The net-debt-to-capital ratios on September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019 include the impact of the new IFRS 16 rule, effective January 1, 2019
Return on average capital employed
Twelve months ended September 30, 2019
|In millions of dollars
|Exploration &
Production
|Integrated Gas,
Renewables &
Power
|Refining &
Chemicals
|Marketing &
Services
|Group
|Adjusted net operating income
|7,454
|2,271
|3,323
|1,512
|14,094
|Capital employed at 09/30/2018*
|92,104
|36,587
|12,884
|6,841
|145,298
|Capital employed at 09/30/2019*
|88,560
|41,516
|11,658
|7,570
|147,145
|ROACE
|8.3%
|5.8%
|27.1%
|21.0%
|9.6%
Twelve months ended June 30, 2019
|In millions of dollars
|Exploration &
Production
|Integrated Gas,
Renewables &
Power
|Refining &
Chemicals
|Marketing &
Services
|Group
|Adjusted net operating income
|8,159
|2,394
|3,309
|1,573
|15,087
|Capital employed at 06/30/2018*
|92,296
|30,861
|12,939
|7,040
|141,878
|Capital employed at 06/30/2019*
|90,633
|37,290
|12,300
|8,535
|148,617
|ROACE
|8.9%
|7.0%
|26.2%
|20.2%
|10.4%
* At replacement cost (excluding after-tax inventory effect).
This press release presents the results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2019 from the consolidated financial statements of TOTAL S.A. as of September 30, 2019). The limited review procedures by the Statutory Auditors are underway. The notes to these consolidated financial statements (unaudited) are available on the TOTAL website total.com
This document may contain forward-looking information on the Group (including objectives and trends), as well as forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, notably with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, business, strategy and plans of TOTAL.
Such forward-looking information and statements included in this document are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future, and are subject to a number of risk factors that could lead to a significant difference between actual results and those anticipated, the price of petroleum products, the ability to realize cost reductions and operating efficiencies without unduly disrupting business operations, changes in regulations including environmental and climate, currency fluctuations, as well as economic and political developments and changes in business conditions. Certain financial information is based on estimates particularly in the assessment of the recoverable value of assets and potential impairments of assets relating thereto.
Neither TOTAL nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Further information on factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect the Group's business, financial condition, including its operating income and cash flow, reputation or outlook is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French language version of which is filed by the Company with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers and annual report on Form 20-F/A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").
Financial information by business segment is reported in accordance with the internal reporting system and shows internal segment information that is used to manage and measure the performance of TOTAL. In addition to IFRS measures, certain alternative performance indicators are presented, such as performance indicators excluding the adjustment items described below (adjusted operating income, adjusted net operating income, adjusted net income), return on equity (ROE), return on average capital employed (ROACE), gearing ratio and operating cash flow before working capital changes. These indicators are meant to facilitate the analysis of the financial performance of TOTAL and the comparison of income between periods. They allow investors to track the measures used internally to manage and measure the performance of the Group.
These adjustment items include:
(i) Special items
Due to their unusual nature or particular significance, certain transactions qualified as "special items" are excluded from the business segment figures. In general, special items relate to transactions that are significant, infrequent or unusual. However, in certain instances, transactions such as restructuring costs or asset disposals, which are not considered to be representative of the normal course of business, may be qualified as special items although they may have occurred within prior years or are likely to occur again within the coming years.
(ii) Inventory valuation effect
The adjusted results of the Refining Chemicals and Marketing Services segments are presented according to the replacement cost method. This method is used to assess the segments' performance and facilitate the comparability of the segments' performance with those of its competitors.
In the replacement cost method, which approximates the LIFO (Last-In, First-Out) method, the variation of inventory values in the statement of income is, depending on the nature of the inventory, determined using either the month-end price differentials between one period and another or the average prices of the period rather than the historical value. The inventory valuation effect is the difference between the results according to the FIFO (First-In, First-Out) and the replacement cost.
(iii) Effect of changes in fair value
The effect of changes in fair value presented as an adjustment item reflects, for some transactions, differences between internal measures of performance used by TOTAL's management and the accounting for these transactions under IFRS.
IFRS requires that trading inventories be recorded at their fair value using period-end spot prices. In order to best reflect the management of economic exposure through derivative transactions, internal indicators used to measure performance include valuations of trading inventories based on forward prices.
Furthermore, TOTAL, in its trading activities, enters into storage contracts, whose future effects are recorded at fair value in Group's internal economic performance. IFRS precludes recognition of this fair value effect.
The adjusted results (adjusted operating income, adjusted net operating income, adjusted net income) are defined as replacement cost results, adjusted for special items, excluding the effect of changes in fair value.
Euro amounts presented for the fully adjusted-diluted earnings per share represent dollar amounts converted at the average euro-dollar (€-$) exchange rate for the applicable period and are not the result of financial statements prepared in euros.
Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors The SEC permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to separately disclose proved, probable and possible reserves that a company has determined in accordance with SEC rules. We may use certain terms in this press release, such as "potential reserves" or "resources", that the SEC's guidelines strictly prohibit us from including in filings with the SEC. U.S. investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our Form 20-F/A, File N° 1-10888, available from us at 2, place Jean Millier Arche Nord Coupole/Regnault 92078 Paris-La Défense Cedex, France, or at our website total.com. You can also obtain this form from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330 or on the SEC's website sec.gov.
1 Definition on page 2
2 Adjusted results are defined as income using replacement cost, adjusted for special items, excluding the impact of changes for fair value; adjustment items are on page 11.
3 Tax on adjusted net operating income (adjusted net operating income income from equity affiliates dividends received from investments impairment of goodwill tax on adjusted net operating income).
4 In accordance with IFRS rules, adjusted fully-diluted earnings per share is calculated from the adjusted net income less the interest on the perpetual subordinated bond
5 Organic investments net investments excluding acquisitions, asset sales and other operations with non-controlling interests.
6 Net acquisitions acquisitions assets sales other transactions with non-controlling interests (see page 11).
7 Net investments Organic investments net acquisitions (see page 11).
8 Operating cash flow before working capital changes, is defined as cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital at replacement cost, and effective second quarter 2019 including organic loan repayments from equity affiliates. The inventory valuation effect is explained on
page 14. The reconciliation table for different cash flow figures is on page 12.
9 DACF debt adjusted cash flow, is defined as operating cash flow before working capital changes and financial charges.
10 Certain transactions referred to in the highlights are subject to approval by authorities or to other conditions as per the agreements.
11 Adjustment items shown on page 11.
12 Details shown on page 11 and in the annex to the financial statements.
13 Net cash flow operating cash flow before working capital changes net investments (including other transactions with non-controlling interests).
________________________________
Total financial statements
Third quarter and nine months 2019 consolidated accounts, IFRS
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
TOTAL
(unaudited)
3rd quarter
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
(M$)(a)
Sales
48,589
51,242
54,717
Excise taxes
(6,051)
(6,040)
(6,317)
Revenues from sales
42,538
45,202
48,400
Purchases, net of inventory variation
(27,898)
(30,390)
(32,351)
Other operating expenses
(6,362)
(7,078)
(6,873)
Exploration costs
(96)
(170)
(234)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(4,173)
(3,661)
(3,279)
Other income
167
321
581
Other expense
(559)
(189)
(355)
Financial interest on debt
(598)
(568)
(536)
Financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents
(42)
(63)
Cost of net debt
(598)
(610)
(599)
Other financial income
163
326
290
Other financial expense
(178)
(188)
(171)
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates
1,381
812
918
Income taxes
(1,540)
(1,571)
(2,240)
Consolidated net income
2,845
2,804
4,087
Group share
2,800
2,756
3,957
Non-controlling interests
45
48
130
Earnings per share ($)
1.05
1.01
1.48
Fully-diluted earnings per share ($)
1.04
1.00
1.47
(a) Except for per share amounts.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
TOTAL
(unaudited)
3rd quarter
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
(M$)
Consolidated net income
2,845
2,804
4,087
Other comprehensive income
Actuarial gains and losses
5
(223)
33
Change in fair value of investments in equity instruments
19
74
(2)
Tax effect
(1)
59
(13)
Currency translation adjustment generated by the parent company
(3,520)
1,057
(511)
Items not potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss
(3,497)
967
(493)
Currency translation adjustment
1,207
(619)
93
Cash flow hedge
(202)
(246)
55
Variation of foreign currency basis spread
(4)
43
(39)
Share of other comprehensive income of equity affiliates, net amount
73
(135)
(142)
Other
(6)
1
(2)
Tax effect
69
69
(9)
Items potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss
1,137
(887)
(44)
Total other comprehensive income (net amount)
(2,360)
80
(537)
Comprehensive income
485
2,884
3,550
Group share
462
2,797
3,436
Non-controlling interests
23
87
114
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
TOTAL
(unaudited)
9months
9months
(M$)(a)
Sales
151,036
156,868
Excise taxes
(18,172)
(19,074)
Revenues from sales
132,864
137,794
Purchases, net of inventory variation
(88,009)
(92,396)
Other operating expenses
(20,165)
(20,571)
Exploration costs
(554)
(596)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(11,300)
(9,630)
Other income
735
1,356
Other expense
(957)
(958)
Financial interest on debt
(1,727)
(1,404)
Financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents
(70)
(158)
Cost of net debt
(1,797)
(1,562)
Other financial income
649
851
Other financial expense
(561)
(500)
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates
2,904
2,505
Income taxes
(5,020)
(5,923)
Consolidated net income
8,789
10,370
Group share
8,667
10,314
Non-controlling interests
122
56
Earnings per share ($)
3.22
3.87
Fully-diluted earnings per share ($)
3.20
3.85
(a) Except for per share amounts.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
TOTAL
(unaudited)
9months
9months
(M$)
Consolidated net income
8,789
10,370
Other comprehensive income
Actuarial gains and losses
(54)
100
Change in fair value of investments in equity instruments
126
3
Tax effect
13
(31)
Currency translation adjustment generated by the parent company
(3,994)
(3,141)
Items not potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss
(3,909)
(3,069)
Currency translation adjustment
1,394
1,061
Cash flow hedge
(575)
310
Variation of foreign currency basis spread
50
(66)
Share of other comprehensive income of equity affiliates, net amount
326
(274)
Other
(4)
(4)
Tax effect
176
(84)
Items potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss
1,367
943
Total other comprehensive income (net amount)
(2,542)
(2,126)
Comprehensive income
6,247
8,244
Group share
6,099
8,242
Non-controlling interests
148
2
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
TOTAL
September
June 30,
December 31,
September 30,
(M$)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Intangible assets, net
31,539
29,229
28,922
27,356
Property, plant and equipment, net
116,900
118,063
113,324
115,136
Equity affiliates: investments and loans
27,172
26,473
23,444
23,402
Other investments
1,738
1,660
1,421
1,602
Non-current financial assets
767
771
680
1,129
Deferred income taxes
5,689
6,022
6,663
5,186
Other non-current assets
2,264
2,306
2,509
3,167
Total non-current assets
186,069
184,524
176,963
176,978
Current assets
Inventories, net
16,226
16,410
14,880
19,689
Accounts receivable, net
18,568
20,349
17,270
20,010
Other current assets
14,925
15,958
14,724
18,613
Current financial assets
3,781
3,536
3,654
3,553
Cash and cash equivalents
27,454
26,723
27,907
25,252
Assets classified as held for sale
418
1,364
207
Total current assets
81,372
82,976
79,799
87,324
Total assets
267,441
267,500
256,762
264,302
LIABILITIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Shareholders' equity
Common shares
8,300
8,301
8,227
8,304
Paid-in surplus and retained earnings
123,805
123,351
120,569
123,167
Currency translation adjustment
(13,297)
(11,177)
(11,313)
(10,321)
Treasury shares
(3,814)
(3,613)
(1,843)
(2,957)
Total shareholders' equity Group share
114,994
116,862
115,640
118,193
Non-controlling interests
2,319
2,362
2,474
2,430
Total shareholders' equity
117,313
119,224
118,114
120,623
Non-current liabilities
Deferred income taxes
11,333
11,486
11,490
12,138
Employee benefits
3,273
3,375
3,363
3,308
Provisions and other non-current liabilities
20,903
21,629
21,432
18,740
Non-current financial debt
47,923
45,394
40,129
41,088
Total non-current liabilities
83,432
81,884
76,414
75,274
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
26,237
27,059
26,134
28,100
Other creditors and accrued liabilities
24,728
22,686
22,246
24,429
Current borrowings
14,631
16,221
13,306
15,180
Other current financial liabilities
769
426
478
669
Liabilities directly associated with the assets classified as held for sale
331
70
27
Total current liabilities
66,696
66,392
62,234
68,405
Total liabilities shareholders' equity
267,441
267,500
256,762
264,302
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
TOTAL
(unaudited)
3rd quarter
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
(M$)
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Consolidated net income
2,845
2,804
4,087
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment
4,242
3,819
3,477
Non-current liabilities, valuation allowances and deferred taxes
235
239
320
(Gains) losses on disposals of assets
(74)
(191)
(267)
Undistributed affiliates' equity earnings
(876)
(168)
(416)
(Increase) decrease in working capital
1,523
(317)
(1,578)
Other changes, net
311
65
113
Cash flow from operating activities
8,206
6,251
5,736
CASH FLOW USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Intangible assets and property, plant and equipment additions
(2,210)
(2,881)
(3,352)
Acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired
(4,385)
(208)
(2,714)
Investments in equity affiliates and other securities
(258)
(437)
(271)
Increase in non-current loans
(242)
(370)
(147)
Total expenditures
(7,095)
(3,896)
(6,484)
Proceeds from disposals of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment
63
155
113
Proceeds from disposals of subsidiaries, net of cash sold
(1)
(1)
(11)
Proceeds from disposals of non-current investments
40
58
107
Repayment of non-current loans
162
353
688
Total divestments
264
565
897
Cash flow used in investing activities
(6,831)
(3,331)
(5,587)
CASH FLOW USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Issuance (repayment) of shares:
Parent company shareholders
1
449
16
Treasury shares
(420)
(1,279)
(844)
Dividends paid:
Parent company shareholders
(2,935)
Non-controlling interests
(21)
(93)
(9)
Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes
Payments on perpetual subordinated notes
(175)
Other transactions with non-controlling interests
(621)
Net issuance (repayment) of non-current debt
4,466
2,331
2,146
Increase (decrease) in current borrowings
(3,209)
37
(1,965)
Increase (decrease) in current financial assets and liabilities
(310)
(164)
69
Cash flow from (used in) financing activities
507
(1,829)
(1,208)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
1,882
1,091
(1,059)
Effect of exchange rates
(1,151)
200
(164)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
26,723
25,432
26,475
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
27,454
26,723
25,252
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
TOTAL
(unaudited)
9months
9months
(M$)
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Consolidated net income
8,789
10,370
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment
11,777
10,031
Non-current liabilities, valuation allowances and deferred taxes
614
469
(Gains) losses on disposals of assets
(438)
(540)
Undistributed affiliates' equity earnings
(1,350)
(973)
(Increase) decrease in working capital
(1,764)
(5,656)
Other changes, net
458
362
Cash flow from operating activities
18,086
14,063
CASH FLOW USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Intangible assets and property, plant and equipment additions
(7,795)
(12,530)
Acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired
(4,593)
(3,428)
Investments in equity affiliates and other securities
(1,448)
(579)
Increase in non-current loans
(742)
(458)
Total expenditures
(14,578)
(16,995)
Proceeds from disposals of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment
226
2,395
Proceeds from disposals of subsidiaries, net of cash sold
145
(15)
Proceeds from disposals of non-current investments
306
691
Repayment of non-current loans
649
1,685
Total divestments
1,326
4,756
Cash flow used in investing activities
(13,252)
(12,239)
CASH FLOW USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Issuance (repayment) of shares:
Parent company shareholders
451
498
Treasury shares
(2,190)
(2,584)
Dividends paid:
Parent company shareholders
(4,765)
(4,208)
Non-controlling interests
(114)
(93)
Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes
Payments on perpetual subordinated notes
(315)
(266)
Other transactions with non-controlling interests
(150)
(621)
Net issuance (repayment) of non-current debt
8,047
(282)
Increase (decrease) in current borrowings
(4,698)
(996)
Increase (decrease) in current financial assets and liabilities
(368)
(555)
Cash flow from (used in) financing activities
(4,102)
(9,107)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
732
(7,283)
Effect of exchange rates
(1,185)
(650)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
27,907
33,185
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
27,454
25,252
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
TOTAL
(unaudited)
Common shares issued
Paid-in
Currency
Treasury shares
Shareholders'
Non
Total
(M$)
Number
Amount
Number
Amount
As of January 1, 2018
2,528,989,616
7,882
112,040
(7,908)
(8,376,756)
(458)
111,556
2,481
114,037
Net income of the first nine months 2018
10,314
10,314
56
10,370
Other comprehensive income
341
(2,413)
(2,072)
(54)
(2,126)
Comprehensive Income
10,655
(2,413)
8,242
2
8,244
Dividend
(6,078)
(6,078)
(93)
(6,171)
Issuance of common shares
137,393,893
422
7,265
7,687
7,687
Purchase of treasury shares
(45,047,172)
(2,740)
(2,740)
(2,740)
Sale of treasury shares(a)
(241)
4,079,257
241
Share-based payments
246
246
246
Share cancellation
Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes
Payments on perpetual subordinated notes
(239)
(239)
(239)
Other operations with
non-controlling interests
(455)
(455)
(57)
(512)
Other items
(26)
(26)
97
71
As of September 30, 2018
2,666,383,509
8,304
123,167
(10,321)
(49,344,671)
(2,957)
118,193
2,430
120,623
Net income of the fourth quarter 2018
1,132
1,132
48
1,180
Other comprehensive income
(361)
(992)
(1,353)
(15)
(1,368)
Comprehensive Income
771
(992)
(221)
33
(188)
Dividend
(1,803)
(1,803)
(4)
(1,807)
Issuance of common shares
18,809,197
54
1,101
1,155
1,155
Purchase of treasury shares
(27,719,309)
(1,588)
(1,588)
(1,588)
Sale of treasury shares(a)
1
(1)
Share-based payments
48
48
48
Share cancellation
(44,590,699)
(131)
(2,572)
44,590,699
2,703
Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes
Payments on perpetual subordinated notes
(76)
(76)
(76)
Other operations with
non-controlling interests
(62)
(62)
(42)
(104)
Other items
(6)
(6)
57
51
As of December 31, 2018
2,640,602,007
8,227
120,569
(11,313)
(32,473,281)
(1,843)
115,640
2,474
118,114
Net income of the first nine months 2019
8,667
8,667
122
8,789
Other comprehensive income
(584)
(1,984)
(2,568)
26
(2,542)
Comprehensive income
8,083
(1,984)
6,099
148
6,247
Dividend
(5,781)
(5,781)
(114)
(5,895)
Issuance of common shares
26,388,503
73
1,269
1,342
1,342
Purchase of treasury shares
(40,871,207)
(2,189)
(2,189)
(2,189)
Sale of treasury shares(a)
(218)
4,278,158
218
Share-based payments
157
157
157
Share cancellation
Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes
(4)
(4)
(4)
Payments on perpetual subordinated notes
(280)
(280)
(280)
Other operations with
non-controlling interests
(150)
(150)
Other items
10
10
(39)
(29)
As of September 30, 2019
2,666,990,510
8,300
123,805
(13,297)
(69,066,330)
(3,814)
114,994
2,319
117,313
(a)Treasury shares related to the restricted stock grants.
INFORMATIONS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
TOTAL
(unaudited)
3rd quarter 2019
Exploration
Integrated Gas,
Refining
Marketing
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
Non-Group sales
1,631
3,667
21,338
21,951
2
48,589
Intersegment sales
7,761
573
8,341
155
15
(16,845)
Excise taxes
(713)
(5,338)
(6,051)
Revenues from sales
9,392
4,240
28,966
16,768
17
(16,845)
42,538
Operating expenses
(3,999)
(3,558)
(27,518)
(15,963)
(163)
16,845
(34,356)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible
(3,136)
(361)
(413)
(247)
(16)
(4,173)
Operating income
2,257
321
1,035
558
(162)
4,009
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
77
898
5
(15)
9
974
Tax on net operating income
(1,094)
(222)
(221)
(164)
70
(1,631)
Net operating income
1,240
997
819
379
(83)
3,352
Net cost of net debt
(507)
Non-controlling interests
(45)
Net income group share
2,800
3rd quarter 2019 (adjustments)(a)
Exploration
Integrated Gas,
Refining
Marketing
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
Non-Group sales
12
12
Intersegment sales
Excise taxes
Revenues from sales
12
12
Operating expenses
(100)
(41)
(96)
22
(215)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(153)
(9)
(22)
(2)
(186)
Operating income (b)
(253)
(38)
(118)
20
(389)
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
(90)
599
(23)
(53)
433
Tax on net operating income
(151)
(138)
8
(1)
(282)
Net operating income (b)
(494)
423
(133)
(34)
(238)
Net cost of net debt
(4)
Non-controlling interests
25
Net income group share
(217)
(a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value.
(b) Of which inventory valuation effect
- On operating income
(94)
25
- On net operating income
(90)
19
3rd quarter 2019 (adjusted)
Exploration
Integrated Gas,
Refining
Marketing
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
Non-Group sales
1,631
3,655
21,338
21,951
2
48,577
Intersegment sales
7,761
573
8,341
155
15
(16,845)
Excise taxes
(713)
(5,338)
(6,051)
Revenues from sales
9,392
4,228
28,966
16,768
17
(16,845)
42,526
Operating expenses
(3,899)
(3,517)
(27,422)
(15,985)
(163)
16,845
(34,141)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(2,983)
(352)
(391)
(245)
(16)
(3,987)
Adjusted operating income
2,510
359
1,153
538
(162)
4,398
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
167
299
28
38
9
541
Tax on net operating income
(943)
(84)
(229)
(163)
70
(1,349)
Adjusted net operating income
1,734
574
952
413
(83)
3,590
Net cost of net debt
(503)
Non-controlling interests
(70)
Adjusted net income group share
3,017
3rd quarter 2019
Exploration
Integrated Gas,
Refining
Marketing
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
Total expenditures
2,077
4,331
386
276
25
7,095
Total divestments
23
192
14
30
5
264
Cash flow from operating activities
5,007
401
1,575
1,483
(260)
8,206
INFORMATIONS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
TOTAL
(unaudited)
2nd quarter 2019
Exploration
Integrated Gas,
Refining
Marketing
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
Non-Group sales
2,273
3,789
22,509
22,671
51,242
Intersegment sales
7,586
632
8,293
139
36
(16,686)
Excise taxes
(761)
(5,279)
(6,040)
Revenues from sales
9,859
4,421
30,041
17,531
36
(16,686)
45,202
Operating expenses
(4,205)
(3,878)
(29,168)
(16,844)
(229)
16,686
(37,638)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(2,687)
(328)
(389)
(237)
(20)
(3,661)
Operating income
2,967
215
484
450
(213)
3,903
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
173
661
111
111
26
1,082
Tax on net operating income
(1,161)
(450)
46
(170)
64
(1,671)
Net operating income
1,979
426
641
391
(123)
3,314
Net cost of net debt
(510)
Non-controlling interests
(48)
Net income group share
2,756
2nd quarter 2019 (adjustments)(a)
Exploration
Integrated Gas,
Refining
Marketing
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
Non-Group sales
(59)
(59)
Intersegment sales
Excise taxes
Revenues from sales
(59)
(59)
Operating expenses
(54)
(43)
(34)
(131)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(43)
(11)
(10)
(64)
Operating income (b)
(43)
(124)
(53)
(34)
(254)
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
407
(49)
(7)
351
Tax on net operating income
(286)
28
9
(249)
Net operating income (b)
(43)
(3)
(74)
(32)
(152)
Net cost of net debt
(4)
Non-controlling interests
25
Net income group share
(131)
(a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value.
(b) Of which inventory valuation effect
- On operating income
(6)
(34)
- On net operating income
(1)
(25)
2nd quarter 2019 (adjusted)
Exploration
Integrated Gas,
Refining
Marketing
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
Non-Group sales
2,273
3,848
22,509
22,671
51,301
Intersegment sales
7,586
632
8,293
139
36
(16,686)
Excise taxes
(761)
(5,279)
(6,040)
Revenues from sales
9,859
4,480
30,041
17,531
36
(16,686)
45,261
Operating expenses
(4,205)
(3,824)
(29,125)
(16,810)
(229)
16,686
(37,507)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(2,644)
(317)
(379)
(237)
(20)
(3,597)
Adjusted operating income
3,010
339
537
484
(213)
4,157
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
173
254
160
118
26
731
Tax on net operating income
(1,161)
(164)
18
(179)
64
(1,422)
Adjusted net operating income
2,022
429
715
423
(123)
3,466
Net cost of net debt
(506)
Non-controlling interests
(73)
Adjusted net income group share
2,887
2nd quarter 2019
Exploration
Integrated Gas,
Refining
Marketing
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
Total expenditures
2,257
857
363
383
36
3,896
Total divestments
60
349
70
85
1
565
Cash flow from operating activities
3,768
641
1,658
611
(427)
6,251
INFORMATIONS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
TOTAL
(unaudited)
3rd quarter 2018
Exploration
Integrated Gas,
Refining
Marketing
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
Non-Group sales
2,433
5,568
23,572
23,144
54,717
Intersegment sales
8,255
575
9,280
242
12
(18,364)
Excise taxes
(823)
(5,494)
(6,317)
Revenues from sales
10,688
6,143
32,029
17,892
12
(18,364)
48,400
Operating expenses
(4,271)
(5,660)
(30,593)
(17,147)
(151)
18,364
(39,458)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(2,585)
(213)
(294)
(176)
(11)
(3,279)
Operating income
3,832
270
1,142
569
(150)
5,663
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
449
445
221
109
39
1,263
Tax on net operating income
(1,853)
(155)
(292)
(166)
146
(2,320)
Net operating income
2,428
560
1,071
512
35
4,606
Net cost of net debt
(519)
Non-controlling interests
(130)
Net income group share
3,957
3rd quarter 2018 (adjustments)(a)
Exploration
Integrated Gas,
Refining
Marketing
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
Non-Group sales
Intersegment sales
Excise taxes
Revenues from sales
Operating expenses
(50)
(64)
176
47
109
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(65)
(39)
(104)
Operating income (b)
(115)
(103)
176
47
5
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
39
(25)
9
23
Tax on net operating income
65
(9)
(52)
(9)
(5)
Net operating income (b)
(11)
(137)
133
38
23
Net cost of net debt
(44)
Non-controlling interests
20
Net income group share
(1)
(a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value.
(b) Of which inventory valuation effect
- On operating income
179
47
- On net operating income
135
38
3rd quarter 2018 (adjusted)
Exploration
Integrated Gas,
Refining
Marketing
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
Non-Group sales
2,433
5,568
23,572
23,144
54,717
Intersegment sales
8,255
575
9,280
242
12
(18,364)
Excise taxes
(823)
(5,494)
(6,317)
Revenues from sales
10,688
6,143
32,029
17,892
12
(18,364)
48,400
Operating expenses
(4,221)
(5,596)
(30,769)
(17,194)
(151)
18,364
(39,567)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(2,520)
(174)
(294)
(176)
(11)
(3,175)
Adjusted operating income
3,947
373
966
522
(150)
5,658
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
410
470
212
109
39
1,240
Tax on net operating income
(1,918)
(146)
(240)
(157)
146
(2,315)
Adjusted net operating income
2,439
697
938
474
35
4,583
Net cost of net debt
(475)
Non-controlling interests
(150)
Adjusted net income group share
3,958
3rd quarter 2018
Exploration
Integrated Gas,
Refining
Marketing
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
Total expenditures
2,472
3,325
377
293
17
6,484
Total divestments
494
198
88
117
897
Cash flow from operating activities
4,431
(164)
1,338
752
(621)
5,736
INFORMATIONS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
TOTAL
(unaudited)
9months 2019
Exploration
Integrated Gas,
Refining
Marketing
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
Non-Group sales
5,698
13,875
65,558
65,901
4
151,036
Intersegment sales
23,063
1,832
24,651
456
78
(50,080)
Excise taxes
(2,250)
(15,922)
(18,172)
Revenues from sales
28,761
15,707
87,959
50,435
82
(50,080)
132,864
Operating expenses
(12,233)
(13,845)
(84,020)
(48,141)
(569)
50,080
(108,728)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(8,352)
(1,004)
(1,176)
(717)
(51)
(11,300)
Operating income
8,176
858
2,763
1,577
(538)
12,836
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
444
1,939
265
86
36
2,770
Tax on net operating income
(3,679)
(845)
(467)
(498)
194
(5,295)
Net operating income
4,941
1,952
2,561
1,165
(308)
10,311
Net cost of net debt
(1,522)
Non-controlling interests
(122)
Net income group share
8,667
9months 2019 (adjustments)(a)
Exploration
Integrated Gas,
Refining
Marketing
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
Non-Group sales
(74)
(74)
Intersegment sales
Excise taxes
Revenues from sales
(74)
(74)
Operating expenses
(100)
(153)
353
62
162
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(196)
(20)
(32)
(2)
(250)
Operating income (b)
(296)
(247)
321
60
(162)
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
(90)
1,012
(70)
(60)
792
Tax on net operating income
(151)
(408)
(113)
(14)
(686)
Net operating income (b)
(537)
357
138
(14)
(56)
Net cost of net debt
(12)
Non-controlling interests
72
Net income group share
4
(a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value.
(b) Of which inventory valuation effect
- On operating income
392
65
- On net operating income
254
46
9months 2019 (adjusted)
Exploration
Integrated Gas,
Refining
Marketing
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
Non-Group sales
5,698
13,949
65,558
65,901
4
151,110
Intersegment sales
23,063
1,832
24,651
456
78
(50,080)
Excise taxes
(2,250)
(15,922)
(18,172)
Revenues from sales
28,761
15,781
87,959
50,435
82
(50,080)
132,938
Operating expenses
(12,133)
(13,692)
(84,373)
(48,203)
(569)
50,080
(108,890)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(8,156)
(984)
(1,144)
(715)
(51)
(11,050)
Adjusted operating income
8,472
1,105
2,442
1,517
(538)
12,998
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
534
927
335
146
36
1,978
Tax on net operating income
(3,528)
(437)
(354)
(484)
194
(4,609)
Adjusted net operating income
5,478
1,595
2,423
1,179
(308)
10,367
Net cost of net debt
(1,510)
Non-controlling interests
(194)
Adjusted net income group share
8,663
9months 2019
Exploration
Integrated Gas,
Refining
Marketing
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
Total expenditures
6,359
6,306
1,034
803
76
14,578
Total divestments
112
766
253
187
8
1,326
Cash flow from operating activities
12,711
1,934
2,695
2,326
(1,580)
18,086
INFORMATIONS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
TOTAL
(unaudited)
9months 2018
Exploration
Integrated Gas,
Refining
Marketing
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
Non-Group sales
7,770
13,455
68,660
66,980
3
156,868
Intersegment sales
22,678
1,536
26,676
733
46
(51,669)
Excise taxes
(2,537)
(16,537)
(19,074)
Revenues from sales
30,448
14,991
92,799
51,176
49
(51,669)
137,794
Operating expenses
(12,992)
(13,783)
(88,841)
(49,066)
(550)
51,669
(113,563)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(7,146)
(1,020)
(911)
(522)
(31)
(9,630)
Operating income
10,310
188
3,047
1,588
(532)
14,601
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
1,026
1,240
638
302
48
3,254
Tax on net operating income
(4,972)
(392)
(675)
(463)
327
(6,175)
Net operating income
6,364
1,036
3,010
1,427
(157)
11,680
Net cost of net debt
(1,310)
Non-controlling interests
(56)
Net income group share
10,314
9months 2018 (adjustments)(a)
Exploration
Integrated Gas,
Refining
Marketing
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
Non-Group sales
13
13
Intersegment sales
Excise taxes
Revenues from sales
13
13
Operating expenses
(200)
(165)
707
152
(9)
485
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(65)
(485)
(550)
Operating income (b)
(265)
(637)
707
152
(9)
(52)
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
(128)
(40)
34
(134)
Tax on net operating income
186
(30)
(210)
(44)
(98)
Net operating income (b)
(207)
(707)
531
108
(9)
(284)
Net cost of net debt
(63)
Non-controlling interests
266
Net income group share
(81)
(a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value.
(b) Of which inventory valuation effect
- On operating income
710
152
- On net operating income
550
108
9months 2018 (adjusted)
Exploration
Integrated Gas,
Refining
Marketing
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
Non-Group sales
7,770
13,442
68,660
66,980
3
156,855
Intersegment sales
22,678
1,536
26,676
733
46
(51,669)
Excise taxes
(2,537)
(16,537)
(19,074)
Revenues from sales
30,448
14,978
92,799
51,176
49
(51,669)
137,781
Operating expenses
(12,792)
(13,618)
(89,548)
(49,218)
(541)
51,669
(114,048)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(7,081)
(535)
(911)
(522)
(31)
(9,080)
Adjusted operating income
10,575
825
2,340
1,436
(523)
14,653
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
1,154
1,280
604
302
48
3,388
Tax on net operating income
(5,158)
(362)
(465)
(419)
327
(6,077)
Adjusted net operating income
6,571
1,743
2,479
1,319
(148)
11,964
Net cost of net debt
(1,247)
Non-controlling interests
(322)
Adjusted net income group share
10,395
9months 2018
Exploration
Integrated Gas,
Refining
Marketing
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
Total expenditures
10,629
4,347
1,113
831
75
16,995
Total divestments
3,136
790
437
390
3
4,756
Cash flow from operating activities
12,227
162
1,228
1,533
(1,087)
14,063
Reconciliation of the information by business segment with Consolidated Financial Statements
TOTAL
(unaudited)
3rd quarter 2019
Adjusted
Adjustments(a)
Consolidated
Sales
48,577
12
48,589
Excise taxes
(6,051)
(6,051)
Revenues from sales
42,526
12
42,538
Purchases net of inventory variation
(27,805)
(93)
(27,898)
Other operating expenses
(6,240)
(122)
(6,362)
Exploration costs
(96)
(96)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(3,987)
(186)
(4,173)
Other income
167
167
Other expense
(132)
(427)
(559)
Financial interest on debt
(594)
(4)
(598)
Financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents
Cost of net debt
(594)
(4)
(598)
Other financial income
163
163
Other financial expense
(178)
(178)
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates
521
860
1,381
Income taxes
(1,258)
(282)
(1,540)
Consolidated net income
3,087
(242)
2,845
Group share
3,017
(217)
2,800
Non-controlling interests
70
(25)
45
(a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value.
3rd quarter 2018
Adjusted
Adjustments(a)
Consolidated
Sales
54,717
54,717
Excise taxes
(6,317)
(6,317)
Revenues from sales
48,400
48,400
Purchases net of inventory variation
(32,567)
216
(32,351)
Other operating expenses
(6,766)
(107)
(6,873)
Exploration costs
(234)
(234)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(3,175)
(104)
(3,279)
Other income
465
116
581
Other expense
(209)
(146)
(355)
Financial interest on debt
(492)
(44)
(536)
Financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents
(63)
(63)
Cost of net debt
(555)
(44)
(599)
Other financial income
290
290
Other financial expense
(171)
(171)
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates
865
53
918
Income taxes
(2,235)
(5)
(2,240)
Consolidated net income
4,108
(21)
4,087
Group share
3,958
(1)
3,957
Non-controlling interests
150
(20)
130
(a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value.
Reconciliation of the information by business segment with Consolidated Financial Statements
TOTAL
(unaudited)
Consolidated
statement of
9months 2019
Adjusted
Adjustments(a)
Sales
151,110
(74)
151,036
Excise taxes
(18,172)
(18,172)
Revenues from sales
132,938
(74)
132,864
Purchases net of inventory variation
(88,338)
329
(88,009)
Other operating expenses
(19,998)
(167)
(20,165)
Exploration costs
(554)
(554)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(11,050)
(250)
(11,300)
Other income
620
115
735
Other expense
(322)
(635)
(957)
Financial interest on debt
(1,715)
(12)
(1,727)
Financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents
(70)
(70)
Cost of net debt
(1,785)
(12)
(1,797)
Other financial income
649
649
Other financial expense
(561)
(561)
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates
1,592
1,312
2,904
Income taxes
(4,334)
(686)
(5,020)
Consolidated net income
8,857
(68)
8,789
Group share
8,663
4
8,667
Non-controlling interests
194
(72)
122
(a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value.
Consolidated
9months 2018
Adjusted
Adjustments(a)
Sales
156,855
13
156,868
Excise taxes
(19,074)
(19,074)
Revenues from sales
137,781
13
137,794
Purchases net of inventory variation
(93,190)
794
(92,396)
Other operating expenses
(20,262)
(309)
(20,571)
Exploration costs
(596)
(596)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(9,080)
(550)
(9,630)
Other income
1,093
263
1,356
Other expense
(324)
(634)
(958)
Financial interest on debt
(1,341)
(63)
(1,404)
Financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents
(158)
(158)
Cost of net debt
(1,499)
(63)
(1,562)
Other financial income
851
851
Other financial expense
(500)
(500)
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates
2,268
237
2,505
Income taxes
(5,825)
(98)
(5,923)
Consolidated net income
10,717
(347)
10,370
Group share
10,395
(81)
10,314
Non-controlling interests
322
(266)
56
(a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value.
