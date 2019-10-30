

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) on Wednesday reported net income for the third quarter of $175 million or $0.41 per share, down from $209 million or $0.49 per share in the year-ago period.



However, core earnings for the quarter were $0.48 per share, compared to $0.45 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Net investment income rose to $212 million or $0.50 per share from $185 million or $0.44 per share in the same period last year.



Total investment income grew to $387 million from $342 million in the year-ago period.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter on revenues of $369.73 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's board of directors declared a fourth-quarter dividend of $0.40 per share. The dividend is payable on December 30, 2019 to stockholders of record as of December 16, 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX