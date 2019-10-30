smartTrade Technologies, a global leader in multi-asset electronic trading solutions, opens a new subsidiary in Geneva and appoints two senior sales directors, Peter Holmgren in London and Claude Doricic in Paris.

smartTrade Technologies is well established in Switzerland and provides foreign exchange and fixed income solutions to various local financial institutions ranging from regional banks and innovative cryptocurrency firms to large corporations and asset managers. The opening of offices in Geneva and the relocation of Lionel Sancenot, smartTrade's Global Head of Sales, is a natural step to support the company's strong growth in this region and to offer a local presence to new and existing customers.

Lionel Sancenot strengthens his team with two highly skilled sales directors, Peter Holmgren and Claude Doricic, who have in-depth experience in the fintech industry and in selling sophisticated trading solutions across all asset classes. With their excellent understanding of clients' challenges in the financial services arena, they will help smartTrade's growth in new markets.

Lionel Sancenot, Global Head of Sales at smartTrade Technologies commented: "I'm very happy to have Peter and Claude joining the team. Their strong track record and knowledge of the market will enable smartTrade to accelerate its expansion in Europe. This addition is part of our growth strategy and not just limited to Switzerland. We are seeing a strong demand from financial institutions in Southern and Central Europe looking for more sophisticated trading solutions which we intend to efficiently and quickly address."

David VINCENT, CEO of smartTrade Technologies said: "Switzerland is a major financial and technology hub, where we provide our sell-side, buy-side clients with cross-asset and cutting-edge trading solutions in foreign exchange and fixed income. Having a local presence reflects our commitment to existing clients to always give them the best service possible."

About smartTrade Technologies:

smartTrade Technologies, a multi-asset electronic trading solutions pioneer, delivers innovative and intelligent technology enabling you to focus on your trading and grow your business while lowering total cost of ownership and allowing you to quickly adapt to changing market requirements.

smartTrade Technologies provides agile end-to-end trading solutions supporting Foreign Exchange, Fixed Income, Equities and Derivatives asset classes with connectivity to over 120 liquidity providers, aggregation, smart order routing, order management, pricing, distribution, risk management capabilities and a HTML5 user interface. We work with a variety of clients ranging from banks, brokers and hedge funds to proprietary trading desks. LiquidityFX for FX and smartFI for Fixed Income, are solutions available as software only or as a fully managed and hosted service, colocated in all the main market places globally. smartANALYTICS, our cross-asset big data analytics solution, allows the creation of historical and real-time dashboards and reports to interact in a more efficient way with the markets and end clients. For more information, visit www.smart-trade.net

