Mittwoch, 30.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
News des Tages! Milliarden von Milliarden…
WKN: 851399 ISIN: US4592001014 Ticker-Symbol: IBM 
Tradegate
30.10.19
15:43 Uhr
121,00 Euro
+0,55
+0,46 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
30.10.2019 | 14:01
International Business Machines Corp - Doc re Form 10-Q

PR Newswire

London, October 30

Company INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

TIDM IBM

Headline Notification of filing of document

The Corporation's quarterly report on Form 10-Q dated October 30, 2019 was filed with the United States Securities Exchange Commission and in Luxembourg with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange as the officially appointed mechanism for the central storage of regulated information and with the CSSF on October 30, 2019. The information contained within this report may include information that was, prior to disclosure, inside information. IBM has securities listed in the United States on the New York Stock Exchange and is subject to, and complies with, the obligations arising from that listing. The report is available at www.sec.gov and www.bourse.lu.


