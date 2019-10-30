Perfect Corp.'s 'AI Meets Beauty' Challenge showcased advanced AI with breakthrough product recognition with over 65% accuracy improvement.

The world's leading beauty tech solutions provider, Perfect Corp., announced the winning teams of the second annual "AI Meets Beauty Challenge" at the ACM Multimedia Conference in Nice, France on October 24th. The top three honors were awarded to the teams from University of Science and Technology of China, Guangdong University of Technology, and Guangzhou Shiyuan Electronic Technology Company.

Perfect Corp. honors top innovators at the 2nd annual "AI Meets Beauty" Challenge at the ACM Multimedia Conference. (Photo: Business Wire)

The winning team from USTC, showcased advancement in image recognition techniques using Artificial Intelligence (AI) on a novel Generalized-attention Regional Maximal Activation of Convolutions (GRMAC) descriptor. This new method introduces a special mechanism of reducing background noise and highlighting the beauty product in the image further enhancing the effectiveness to correctly identify the subject.

The "AI Meets Beauty Challenge" is an annual team competition challenging innovative minds to solve beauty tech problems. This year the organizers provided a large-scale image dataset of over half million images of beauty and personal care products, named the Perfect-500K dataset. The participants were challenged to develop an AI algorithm that could correctly identify each product from the dataset. Compare to last year's "AI Meets Beauty Challenge", the 2019 Challenge showcased advanced AI with breakthrough product recognition with over 65% accuracy improvement.After months of intense competition and a rigorous evaluation process, there were a total of 55 qualified submissions from around the world, generating four academic papers that were published at ACM Multimedia Conference 2019.

This is the second year that Perfect Corp. has held the "AI Meets Beauty Challenge", attracting top minds in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) to the competition. "Congratulations on the winners' tremendous achievement. We appreciate all participants who submitted their great work to the challenge," said the CEO and founder of Perfect Corp., Alice Chang. "We are excited to see so many talented AI researchers striving towards the development of technology solutions. Thanks to their contribution, we believe continuous research and advanced technology development will empower the digital transformation of the beauty industry and reshape the future of the customer journey."

The "AI Meets Beauty Challenge" was hosted by Perfect Corp., alongside leading multimedia software company, CyberLink Corp., and National Chiao Tung University (Taiwan). For more details on the AI Meets Beauty Challenge, including the winning teams, results and details, please visit the official website: https://challenge2019.perfectcorp.com/index.html

