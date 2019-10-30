Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 30.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
News des Tages! Milliarden von Milliarden…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0DK5Y ISIN: US0491642056 Ticker-Symbol: W8W 
Frankfurt
30.10.19
09:06 Uhr
21,400 Euro
-1,400
-6,14 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,400
20,600
14:46
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE
ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC21,400-6,14 %