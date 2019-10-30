

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hit Promotional Products Inc. recalled about 34,000 units of Coastline Ceramic Mugs due to potential burn and laceration hazard, a statement published by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The ceramic mugs can crack or break when used with or exposed to hot liquids, causing burns and lacerations, it said.



The recall involves Coastline Ceramic Mug that was offered as a free promotional item at meetings or events, decorated with various logos, and come in a variety of colors with a gray bottom.



The company is yet to receive any reports of incidents or injuries. However, it has received ten reports of the mugs cracking or breaking while in use with hot liquids.



Hit Promotional Products advised consumers to immediately stop using the recalled mugs and contact it for a free replacement.



The mugs, made in China and imported by Largo, Florida -based Hit Promotional Products, were given to consumers as free promotional products at meetings or events nationwide from October 2018 through September 2019.



